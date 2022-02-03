Nancy Kay Van Kleef Finc

Nancy Kay Van Kleef Finch went peacefully home to the Lord Tuesday January 18, 2022, following prolonged health complications. She is survived by her husband Shawn Finch, son Colten Finch, sister Susan Johnson, brother Mark Van Kleef, parents Jeff & Virgie Van Kleef, father-in-law Bill Finch, sister’s-in-law Shelly Phallan and Kim Baranski, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Nancy was born September 9, 1961 in San Antonio, Texas. She was a beautiful wife and a dedicated mother, and was a friend to many. Nancy was a free spirit with an infectious smile, kind, unselfish, genuine, funny, compassionate,and so easy to love and admire. Nancy’s faith in God, and her concern for others, was truly authentic. Her love was unconditional, and she will be cherished forever.
Nancy was the owner and trainer of multiple record breaking thoroughbreds alongside the Rockin F Ranch family business. She enjoyed time at her home with her family in Seguin caring for horses, raising sheep, along with simple family times, like sharing a glass of tea on a porch swing and the special companionship of her pet dogs and cats. She also loved spending time on the lake with her family and water skiing.
In lieu of a funeral, Nancy requested that her body be given to science in the hope of helping others in the future. An informal, outdoor, Memorial Service, in her Honor, will be held on Monday, February 7th at 2:00 PM, at her ranch, 672 Muehl Road, Seguin, TX 78155
