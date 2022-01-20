January 27, 1934
Rosa Elia Cabrera (Rivera) entered into rest on January 4th, 2022 at the age of 87 in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born on January 27, 1934 to Juan and Josefina Cabrera in Refugio, Texas.
She grew up in Kingsville, Texas where she went to school and eventually married Hector Rivera Sr. They were married at St. Martin Catholic Church in October, 1951 and were married for 23 years. After having four children in Kingsville, Texas, Rosa and her family moved to New Braunfels, Texas in 1962. After relocating, three more children were born to total seven.
Rosa was an active member of Holy Family Catholic church throughout her life in New Braunfels. She also worked at The West-Point Pepperell and retired after 25 years. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her children while helping raise her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed socializing with friends, neighbors, and extended family. Rosa was a true Matriarch of her family and the best example of motherhood and took care of all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Delfina Schneider and her brother, Jose Guadalupe Cabrera.
She is survived by her children: Connie Gaytan; Elizabeth Diaz and her husband, Robert, Hector Rivera Jr. and his wife, Zoila; Sylvia Delavan and her husband, Mike; Joe Rivera and his wife, Isabel; Josie R. Posey and her husband, Mike; Johnny Rivera and his wife, Christina. She is also survived by her 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sisters Tina Mack, Viola Yanes, Norma Moreno and her brother Rogelio Cabrera, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Rosa’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Kindred Hospice.
A Rosary will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:00am at Holy Family Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30am. Interment to follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery I.
