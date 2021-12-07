On December 1st, 2021, Imogene Henne Elliott passed away peacefully and joined her husband, Robert Elliott in heaven.
She was born April 15th, 1931, in New Braunfels, Texas to Eugene and Mamie Henne and lived there until 1960 when she moved to Houston, Texas.
She taught school for 37 years and retied to become the best Oma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Oma was a loving and caring person. She had a countless amount of friends. She enjoyed making the best Christmas humanly possible.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, brother, sister, and husband.
She is survived by her 3 children, Cheryl, David, and RaeGene. As well as 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 1 great- great grandchild, a niece, and a nephew.
Visitation: Heights Funeral Home, 1317 Heights Blvd., Houston, Texas 77008 Monday, December 6th, 2021 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Service: Heights Funeral Home, 1317 Heights Blvd., Houston, Texas 77008, Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 10:00 am
Graveside Service: Comal Cemetery, 301 Peace Avenue, New Braunfels, Texas 78130 3:00 pm
