September 26, 1937 - April 7, 2022
Rose Marie Zipp, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on April 7, 2022 with her family by her side at the age of 84.
Rose Marie was born September 26, 1937 in New Braunfels, Texas to Alfred and Clara Herry. She grew up in New Braunfels and attended New Braunfels High School where she was a member of several student organizations including band and Future Teachers of America, was crowned Homecoming Duchess, and elected Secretary of the Class of 1956.
Rose Marie entered the University of Texas in the fall of 1956 earning a B. S. in Education. She taught English grammar for one year at New Braunfels Jr. High and in June 1961 married Glenn Roy Zipp at First Protestant Church. During these early years, Rose Marie helped Glenn Roy in the front office of his medical practice while also raising a family.
In the years following, Rose Marie kept a busy schedule serving as an active member of the PTA and room mother in her children’s schools. She attended countless band concerts, piano recitals, and Unicorn football games.
Rose Marie was an active and vital participant in the community. She was involved with numerous organizations, including New Braunfels Conservation Society, Sophienburg Museum and Archives, New Braunfels Garden Club, Gay Forties, Heritage Society, American Cancer Society, Meals on Wheels, First Protestant Church Council, and Weihnachtsmarkt . She was a life member of The Texas PTA and Texas Exes and a faithful member of First Protestant Church. She was recognized for her community involvement in 2003 with the Unsung Hero Award.
She enjoyed planning and organizing years of high school class reunions and also researching her family genealogy. She was always excited when she discovered a new branch of the family tree. She even ventured to Germany to further her research and meet extended family.
Rose Marie was a proud grandmother, a wonderful cook, a serious shopper, an animal lover, and an avid Texas Longhorn fan. Above all, she loved her family, friends, and community and will be dearly missed.
Rose Marie is preceded in death by her husband Glenn Roy, her parents, and two half-brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Marie Zipp-Courtney and husband Shane of New Braunfels; daughter Stephanie Suzanne Till of Port Aransas; daughter Stacey Suzette Billedo and husband David of The Woodlands; and son Glenn Gregory Zipp and wife Christina of Robbinsville, New Jersey. Also, nephew, Michael Lassig and wife Donna of New Braunfels; niece Shelley Turner of New Braunfels; eight grandchildren, Justin Lee Till (Niki), Aaron Nicole Till, Ryan Joseph Billedo, Reed Jacob Billedo, Melanie Laura Zipp, Abigail Gianna Zipp, Micheal Tidwell (Emily), and Kholton Courtney; three great-grandchildren; two great-nephews and two great-nieces; and her beloved cat Charlie.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 12, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 13, 2022 at First Protestant Church with burial to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to First Protestant Church, the American Stroke Association, or Sophienburg Museum and Archives.
