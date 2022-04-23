Karen Jean Hienaman Duquette

December 17, 1936 - April 17, 2022
Karen went to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday. Karen was raised in Rossford, Ohio. While attending school, she received many awards. She excelled in penmanship, safety patrol, reading and musical abilities, to name a few. She was also active with the Rossford Methodist Church. As a young adult, Karen enjoyed interacting with her children in cards, ping-pong, and her love of music. She also became quite the pool shark competing with her boys. She and Joe lived a full and blessed life as husband and wife for 53 years. They lived and raised their kids in the Toledo, Ohio area, as well as New Mexico, before relocating to Texas later in life. As Joe is a 32-Degree Shriner, Karen was active in the Lady Shriners. Together, they also had their own business, J & J Plumbing in Toledo. Karen also developed a passion for golf and socializing with her golf buddies. Karen is survived by her husband, Joseph Duquette Sr., children; Bob Duquette (Tammy), and Ed Duquette of Canyon Lake, Texas; Steve Duquette (Julie) of California; Diane Long and Denise Megalski (Jose) of Toledo, Ohio. She is also survived by her brothers; Jan Jenkins (Sandra) of Butler, Tennessee and Jerry Jenkins (Jane) of Temperance, Michigan. Karen also had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. We will celebrate her life with a Memorial Service at Cowboys for Jesus, 8400 FM 32, Fischer, Texas 78623 (across from the high school), on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. The Duquette Family would warmly welcome your presence to celebrate her life. Light finger-foods will be offered in the dining room after the service. Please feel free to bring a dish if you would like or just join friends and family to celebrate Karen’s life. While plants and flowers are always appreciated, feel free to donate to Cowboys for Jesus Bullzi Program if you prefer, as the youth was dear to Karen and Joe. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/san-antonio-cremation for the Duquette family.
