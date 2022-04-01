Shirley M. Butler, of New Braunfels Texas, went to be with The Lord on Wednesday March 13,2022 at the age of 85. A memorial celebration of Shirley’s life will take place on April 9, 2022, 3:00pm at the Butler’s residence., 460 Caney Creek Rd, New Braunfels Texas.
