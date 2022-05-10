November 3, 1974 - May 2, 2022
A child of God and a firm believer in Jesus Christ who loved people, Lucretia Carole Bock was born on November 3, 1974, at Seton Hospital in Austin, Texas, and was called home on Monday, May 2, 2022. Lucretia was raised in a political, attorney and car business family in New Braunfels, Texas. Named for her Great Grandmother Sara Lucretia Bock, she took great pride in her family and friends. If you were her friend, you knew it. She spilled out into many other communities that took her to excel during high school, Quarter Horse Performance Competitions with Palomino Banjo, and Ministry of the Word. She loved a great hamburger, a rare steak, UT Football, the Spanish Language, Culture, and winning an argument with her Dad.
Lucretia graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1993, and, that same year, she served as a Mid-Texas Symphony Debutante and a Martha Washington Society Debutante in Laredo. She graduated from Sweetbriar College in Amherst County, Virginia with a degree in International Business, and was a Chi Omega through Texas State University. While attending Sweet Briar College, Lucretia maintained a shoe shine business at the local Country & Western Dance Hall. She exhibited her businesswoman savviness when she would sell the shoe shine seat during concerts, making more money than shining boots and shoes!
In her early years she was named the most outstanding Market Representative for Ford Motor Company five times out of the Spring Class of New Employees. She relocated to The Ford Florida Office and later moved to Seguin Ford Mercury as General Manager. At Seguin Ford Mercury, she won the National Presidents Club Competition two times for the dealership, in 2001 and 2002, before the dealership sold. She then attended a small college for Christian Studies in Kansas, and later worked in several fields.
Mill Street Art Gallery burned in 2014 and Lucretia and her father, Bennie, worked hard to design and create a new office and art gallery at 387 West Mill Street. This endeavor brought accolades, which triggered her desire to explore the real estate world. She was excited about her next career and in 2019 she acquired her real estate license and signed up with NCG Commercial Real Estate in New Braunfels. In her third year of business she closed over nine million dollars in commercial real estate sales and leases. Her loss is a tough one for both the company and the community’s growth. She was a dynamic salesperson, following in the footsteps of her Grandfather Ben Bock, a local Ford Lincoln Mercury dealer.
Lucretia loved the 14 years she spent attending summer camp at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas. She was in the Tonkawa Tribe and acknowledged their impact on her life and particular loyalties for all. No one can be touched by the blessings of God with as much grit, insight, stamina, and love as Lucretia Bock. Those Blessings will spread now to her friends and relatives, for there is no question where she currently resides.
Lucretia was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and her mother, Kathy Bock. She is survived by her loving father, Bennie Bock II, her sister Suzanne Bock Badger, brother-in-law Brian Badger, niece Rachel Badger and nephew Ben Badger, her beloved dog Grace, and many other loving family and friends.
A graveside service will be performed Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Lockhart Municipal Burial Park, where she wanted to be buried next to her grandmother Sue, at the intersection of Flores and Hwy 183 (Colorado St.) in Lockhart, TX. A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 2:30 pm at the Legacy Church New Braunfels, 2002 Spur St. in New Braunfels, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Coalition for Courage – 219 Causeway St, Medfield, MA 02052 or www.coalitionforcourage.org. This organization was near and dear to Lucretia’ s heart. For the last 20 years she enjoyed helping 2 young orphans from Zimbabwe through them.
