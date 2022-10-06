We are sad to announce the passing of Arnold W. Jewell, 85, of New Braunfels, Texas on September 30, 2022. Born on May 16, 1937 in Abilene, Texas, Arnold was the son of Vernon C. Jewell and Alma Galle Jewell.
Arnold is survived by his children, Brian C. Jewell of Austin, TX; and Lisa Woodstock of Nevada; grandsons, Wyatt W. Jewell of Austin, and Dustin Woodstock of Nevada.
In his 85 years, Arnold enjoyed a multifaceted life. A Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he was an aeronautic mechanic from which he grew his love of flying. In 1960, upon receiving his college degree, he worked for Braniff Airlines as an airline mechanic. He then got his pilot’s license and later became a corporate pilot. In 1961, Arnold met and wed his wife of 45 years, Jeanie Frances Jewell, together having two children. Once retired from being a corporate pilot, he then pursued his love of competitive shooting sports. Arnold then invented “The Jewell Competition Trigger” along with seven other patents. He retired from his machine shop in 1999, getting to go all over the country with his countless buddies enjoying great competition and camaraderie with all his friends. He was known to his buddies as A.J., I was lucky enough to call him Dad.
Rest in Peace Dad,
Your loving family.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel from 1:00-4:00PM with a service to be held at 2:00PM. All services will end on Saturday after the visitation. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.