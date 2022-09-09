Armo Gilbert Dietert, Jr. 85 of New Braunfels, Texas passed away from this earth and into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Sunday September 4, 2022 in New Braufnels, Texas. Armo was born on June 1, 1937 to Armo E. Dietert and Cora Ella (Voss) Dietert at home in Zorn, Texas. Arno went to Dietert School. After graduating he went to work.
Armo was also in the National Guard. He had many hobbies such as camping, hunting, fishing, bowling, gardening. He always had such big gardens. Loved to share all the vegetables he grew. Armo loved his family and family gatherings.
Armo was preceded in death by his parents, Armo and Ella; sisters, Dorene Dietert, Lorene Reininger, Caroline McDonald, brothers James Lee Dietert, Henry Fred Dietert, brother in laws, Bill McDonald, Edgar Knoll, and Stanley Miller.
Armo is survived by brother Douglas Dietert (Karen); sisters, Dorothy Haner (Ed), Marilyn Knoll, Vernell Miller and Barbara Tanneberger (Marshall); brother in law, Ralph Reininger.
Armo had many nieces and nephews. He had so much love. Gone but not forgotten
Public Visitation will begin 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Zoeller Funeral Home and will continue until service time. A Chapel Service will be held 12 noon on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Zoeller Funeral Home with burial to follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
