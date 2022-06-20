Armanda Ronutti, 91 of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on June 16, 2022 at her home. She was born to Nicola Antonaci and Romana Princi in Gorizia, Italy on December 22, 1930.
Armanda had five children, ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She loved to spend time with her family playing all kinds of games, watching game shows and cooking amazing meals for all who came to visit (Italian food was her specialty and rarely used a recipe).
She migrated to America from Italy in 1955 and lived in El Paso with her family until she moved to new Braunfels in 2003.
Armanda never met a stranger. She was outgoing and friendly to everyone she met. She was loved by so many and will be incredibly missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Lucina (Tina)Moses; Romana Ronutti; Marisa Huffman; son, Silvio Ronutti; daughter, Patrizia Estrada;10 grandchildren, Lisa, Massimo, Joseph, DeAnna, Michael, Gina, Vincenzo, Kristi, Valerie and Jacob; great-grandchildren,
Justin, Skyler, Sarah, Georgie, Jayda, Kimberli, Jianna and Kenidi; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 P.M. Wednesday at Zoeller Funeral Home and will continue until 8:00 P.M. A Graveside Service will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday June 23, 2022 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
