Heaven received another angel, when Arlene Rose Schraeder was called to her Heavenly home on August 27, 2022, at the age of 84. She was the youngest of 5 children, born at the family home in rural Bexar County on March 25, 1938 to her parents Oscar and Alma (Stein) Bippert. She initially started school at Sous School in rural Bexar County before transferring and graduating from St. Louis Catholic School in 1956. She met and married the love of her life, Adolph Louis “Al” Schraeder on May 3, 1959 and shared fifty years together before Al passed in 2010. They had 4 wonderful children together, Ty, Sy, Alison and Chad.
Arlene worked at the phone company for several years after graduating from high school, then later worked part-time at Southwest Research Institute while her children were in middle and high school. Her most rewarding job was babysitting for relatives and friends, which was exemplified by the loving care they received and by the joy they gave her.
She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church for eighty-four years, where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She was also a member of the St. Ann’s Society for over fifty years, a member of 2 different Home Demonstration Clubs in her younger years, and a member of her Bunco Club that has been playing for over 60 years. She was also a 4-H Leader for her children and she was quick to volunteer for their 4-H, school, and band events.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her two brothers, Marvin and Delvin Bippert.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Ty and Bessie Schraeder, Sy and Sandee Schraeder of the Castroville area, Alison and Byron Setser, and Chad and Heather Schraeder of the New Braunfels area; ten grandchildren Shaun and Dustin Schraeder, Steven Thomas and Kylee Scott, Christopher and Amanda Schraeder, Connor and Brandon Setser, and Allen and Charles Schraeder; three great-grandchildren, Brianna, Braelynn and Cason Schraeder; brother and sister-in-law CJ and Joyce Bippert; sister, Dorothy Sachs; sisters-in-laws Evangeline “Sissy” Bippert, Ann Bippert, and Frankie Haby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arlene is now blessing Heaven with her beautiful blue eyes, sweet smile and loving heart. We have peace knowing she is in heaven singing “Ave Maria” and “Amazing Grace” with the angels.
The family wishes to thank Trinity Hospice for their care of Arlene over the past several months; especially her CNA’s Rachel and Ruby, who showed tremendous kindness and compassion; the chaplain, David, who always made her laugh and helped the caregivers cope. Also want to thank St. Louis Catholic Church for sending a nurse and all of the Eucharistic Ministers that prayed with her and brought Communion.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home with the Holy Rosary recited at 5:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Castroville, Texas.
Memorials may be made in Arlene’s memory to the St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery fund or charity of one’s choice. A tree could be planted in a U.S. National Forest in her memory to represent her love of plants and God’s beautiful world at: A Living Tribute, 500 West Putnam Avenue, Suite 400, Greenwich, CT. 06830 or at www.alivingtribute.org to learn more.
