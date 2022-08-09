Apolinar “Chume” Ortiz, age 87, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Chume was born September 21, 1934 in George West, Texas and was the last child of Felix Franco Ortiz and Felipa Martinez Ortiz. He met his wife, Maria Eloisa Gallegos in Arizona at a dance while their families were sharecroppers in that State. They fell in love and married November 1, 1956.
Chume worked in the pipeline and traveled to west Texas where he acquired one of his nicknames “Three Rivers” from his coworkers who could not pronounce his name. The family settled down in 1972 in New Braunfels, Texas where he worked in construction until he retired.
Chume will be remembered for the love of his family, for how he made each and everyone feel special, for the love of music by playing his guitar and singing with his beautiful gifted voice, for his generosity, and for the love of camping.
Chume was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Felipa Ortiz; sisters, Clementina Ortiz and Barbara Smithwick; brothers, Pedro, Jesus, Felix Jr., Lorenzo, and Pablo. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Maria Ortiz; son, Humberto Ortiz (Sylvia Farias); daughters, Rosalinda Ortiz; Hilda O. Trejo (David); Irma O. Gonzales (Arturo Martinez); grandchildren, John Ortiz (Rachel); Bianca Sonia Trejo (Daniel Maldonado); Robert Gonzales Jr (Andrea); David Trejo Jr.; Gabriel Gonzales; twelve great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
A public viewing and visitation for Chume will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A holy rosary will occur Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A chapel service will occur Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A committal service will occur Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Comal Cemetery, 301 Peace Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Ortiz family.
Pallbearers will be: John Ortiz, Robert Gonzales Jr, David Trejo Jr., Gabriel Gonzales, Frank Orozco, and Joshua Ortiz.
