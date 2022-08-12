Anthony “Tony” Celli, a longtime New Braunfels resident and retired New Braunfels Police Officer, was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 9, 2022.
Tony was born in New Braunfels, Texas on December 4, 1952, to Alfred and Doris (Brandt) Celli. A 1971 graduate of New Braunfels High School, he attended Southwest Texas State. He pursued a career in law enforcement working as a Comal County Reserve Deputy, Pasadena (TX) Police Officer, returning to New Braunfels where he retired from the New Braunfels Police Department.
On January 7, 1978, he married Ann Maureen Hampton. In 1981 the welcomed their first child, Nicole Marie Celli, followed by three sons, Cameron Anthony Celli (1985), Chase Alexander Celli (1986) and Chandler Andrew Celli (1989). Tony was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who believed family was everything.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ann; daughter and son-in-law Nicole and Steven Heath; sons and daughters-in-law, Cameron and Sara Celli, Chase and Britney Celli and Chandler and Ashlee Celli, all of New Braunfels, Texas; grandchildren, Cullen Heath, Tyler, Jaxon and Cooper Celli, Kennedy and Ripp Celli, Case, Konley and Kaylor Celli. He is also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law Sharion and Willie Chilek, Loretta and Edward Herbst; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mark and Sharon Hampton, Shelley and Paul Goodwin and Tracy and Hicks Harris as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Doris and Alfred Celli; brother Michael Celli; grandson Corbin Heath.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Zoeller Funeral Home with the from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Services will be Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church, New Braunfels. Interment will follow in the Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to charity of one’s choice.
Commented