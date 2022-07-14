Anna Marie C. Rodriguez born in San Antonio, TX on July 19, 1949 went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2022 at the age of 72. She was proceeded in death by her husband Rosendo T. Rodriguez Jr., and longtime companion, Alex Rosales. She is survived by her daughters Lauren Roberts, Linda M. Rojas (Luis) and Cynthia Tuttle. Sisters, Consuelo Serna (Chelo), Theodosa Gonzales (Dora), and Frances Granado.
Grandchildren, Alexander Duran, Jr. (Liz), Nicholas Duran (Gaby) Lesley Rojas (Sergio) and Christopher Duran. Great Grandchildren Alexandra, Dyllan, Matthew, McKenzie, Mila, Elyse, Lucina, Jonah and Nolan. Numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and her four-legged fur babies who were by her side until the end.
Mrs. Rodriguez called New Braunfels home for 40+ years. She was very active in her community and gave of herself selflessly. She volunteered at the local food bank for many years, until her health would not permit and was well known and loved by her neighbors. All who knew her often described her as a compassionate, kind and giving woman of great faith who especially gave to and cared for the elderly and neighborhood stray pets.
Mrs. Rodriguez loved all her family and friends dearly, but mostly she loved her pets; she will be greatly missed by us all.
The family wished to thank the physicians and all medical staff who at one time or another took care of her for many years.
Public Visitation: Thursday, July 14, 2022 6:00PM- 9:00PM. Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home located at 415 S. Business 35, New Braunfels, TX
Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:00AM at St. Leos Catholic Church, located at 4415 S. Flores St. in San Antonio, TX 78214. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2 located at 746 Castroville Rd. San Antonio, TX 78237
