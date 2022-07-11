Angie H. Kiesling, age 54, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend went to her eternal rest on Friday, July 8, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born May 9, 1968, in New Braunfels to Jesus V. and Rosa Gonzales Hinojosa.
Above all, Angie loved the Lord and used her gifts to serve others. She selflessly provided for her family and persevered in raising three strong, successful children alongside her loyal husband, Tommy. Angie cared about the details which shined through her gift of hospitality. She enjoyed creating special moments for her family through holiday gatherings, birthday parties, and other special celebrations, but most of all in her day-to-day caring for family and friends.
She found great joy in serving others through her church as well. Angie was a devoted member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she served as church office manager and Director of Religious Education. Since 1992, she also served her church in many other capacities, such as volunteer catechist, coordinator for Holy Family’s Religious Education, the Liturgical Committee, Festival Committee and the current widows’ group which she organized. She was well known throughout the parish community and went above and beyond to make sure everyone’s needs were met. Angie was honored by being named the recipient of the Lumen Gentium award, which recognizes Catholics who exemplify the spirit of the Vatican II document.
She truly enjoyed serving her family and her church.
Angie is survived by her parents, Jesus V. and Rosa G. Hinojosa; husband, Thomas Kiesling, Jr.; daughter, Kristy Gomez; sons, Jonathan Gomez and Joshua Gomez; brother, Jesse Hinojosa, Jr. and his wife, Cecilia; sisters, Rosalinda Valdez and Priscilla Vela and her husband Philip; grandson Alexander (AJ) Gonzales; mother-in-law Marsha Kiesling; sister-in-law, Shealynn Korpi and her husband Kevin; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Public visitation will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 9:00-10:15AM, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:15AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo Ave., New Braunfels, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angie’s memory to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Arrangements in care of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311~www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
