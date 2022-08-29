Amy Leigh (Ball) Beavers went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 21st, 2022 at the age of 57 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Amy was born on March 15th, 1965 in Fort Worth, Texas to Wayne and Sylvia (Reed) Ball.
After graduating from Floresville high school in 1983 Amy attended San Antonio College and UTSA to study design and architecture.
She married the love of her life Gary William Beavers on May 12th, 1990 and had 2 daughters, Faith Lauren and Alexandria Layne Beavers.
Together they formed a mobile DJ company, Ultimate Entertainment with great success for many years. Later they began a concrete construction company, as well as a residential and commercial contracting business.
Through their hard work and determination, many people that started off as clients ended up as life long friends.
Amy was a huge part of their accomplishments, as she handled all the business aspects so well while simultaneously being Faith’s main caregiver and favorite nurse, as well as a devoted mother and loving wife.
Amy loved designing, interior decorating and spending time at the beach with her family. She was the ultimate hostess and party queen extraordinaire. No matter how busy she was or how much was on her plate, she always made time for others. Whether you needed advice, encouragement or a kind word, you could always count on her being there for you.
Her greatest joy in life was her beloved daughters and grandchildren.
Amy passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. We can rest knowing that her journey to eternal reward, all the way home to Him, was for His purpose and His glory.
John 3:15-16
15 That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.
16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Amy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gary Beavers, and oldest daughter, Faith Beavers. We can only imagine the glorious reunion there was in Heaven.
Amy is survived by her beloved daughter Alexandria (Beavers) Bankston and husband Zachary; grandchildren Bentley and Blakely, of San Antonio, Texas. Amy is also survived by her mother, Sylvia Ball, of San Antonio, Texas. Her sisters, Juli Kohlenberg and Lauri Ball of New Braunfels. Becki Rion and husband Dennis of Bulverde, Texas. Brother, Wayne Ball Jr. of San Antonio, Texas. Also by numerous nieces, nephews and their spouses and children.
She will be missed by all who knew her beyond measure.
Memorial donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
Funeral services for Amy Beavers will be held on Thursday, September 1st starting with a grave side service at Hill Country Memorial Gardens Cemetery located at 11700 State Hwy 46, New Braunfels TX at 12 P.M.
All friends and loved ones are invited to attend The Celebration of Life located at The Preserve at Canyon Lake 14400 FM-306 Canyon Lake, TX starting at 2:30 P.M. with services, followed by fellowship, food and refreshments. Because of the venue’s large size and outdoor spaces, we will be able to accommodate a large gathering.
In honor of Amy’s favorite color, we please ask you to wear any shade of pink!
Do Not Stand
At My Grave And Weep
By Mary Elizabeth Frye
Do not stand at my grave and weep
I am there; I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamond glints on snow,
I am the sun on ripened grain,
I am the gentle autumn rain,
When you awaken in
the morning’s hush
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight,
I am the soft stars that shine at night,
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not there; I did not die.
