Amelia Ybarra, of New Braunfels, TX, and a resident of San Antonio, passed away Monday evening, May 23, 2022 at Abundant Hospice Home in San Antonio. Amelia was born in New Braunfels on September 22, 1949, to the late Aurelio Bustos Ybarra and Guadalupe Gonzales Ybarra. During her early professional career, Amelia worked as a teacher. She then became a CNA and spent most of her working years tenderly caring for the aged and elderly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aurelio and Guadalupe Ybarra. Amelia is survived by her siblings Esteban Ybarra, Mary DeLaTorre and Joe Ybarra; her children Danny and Melanie Esqueda, Javier Esqueda, Emelda Vital, Jose and Marie Vital, Rene Vital, Michael and Aleyda Vital, Juan Vital, Carlos and Celia Vital, and Raul Vital; her stepchildren Jaime and Anna Vital, Mario and Herminia Vital, Isaura and Jaime Castro, Consuelo and Roberto Carreon, and Francisco Vital. She also left behind her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who fiercely loved and adored her. To know Amelia was to love her and be loved by her. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church. The rosary will start at 10:30 am. A reception will immediately follow the mass at the church hall. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
