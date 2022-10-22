Amelia Isabel Menchaca entered into eternal life on September 30, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in New Braunfels, Texas. Born on July 8, 1937 in McAllen, Texas to Pablo M. Peña Sr. and Margarita L. Peña, Amelia lived a life of dedication to others, serving as a practical nurse for many years. She especially cherished her roles as wife, mother and grandmother, devoting herself to her family’s care and growth and creating a beautiful life for those around her. She follows in death her parents, her husband Joel Menchaca, her daughter Marissa Menchaca, and her grandchildren Richard Kelly, Jr. and Angelina Kelly, and great-grandson John Joel Bagnulo.
Toward the end of her life, she awaited uniting with them in eternity, promising that with the predeceased she would watch over her loved ones. She will be dearly missed by those who survive her: her daughter and son in-law Margarita and Richard Kelly, her grandchildren Ashleen Bagnulo, Aubrey Kelly, Amberly Kelly and Robert Kelly and grandson-in-law Vince Bagnulo and granddaughter-in-law Courtney Kelly, her great-granddaughters Margarita and Ysabel Bagnulo, her siblings Pablo Peña, Jr., Maria Potter, and Azalea Ledbetter, and many nephews and nieces she was a second mother to when they were growing up. A 10:30am rosary service will be held at Holy Family Catholic church on Monday, October 31, followed by a funeral mass. Private burial will take place at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with only pallbearers and daughter’s family.