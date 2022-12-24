Alice Ann Fey Courtney, a long-time resident of New Braunfels, passed away at her home in Marion on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at the age of 74. Alice was born on May 11, 1948 in New Braunfels to the late Hugo P. Fey and Elsie Scharmann Fey. She later married Robert D. Courtney, who preceded her in death on December 15, 2018. She was a devoted Catholic and family was everything to her. She was the most loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, and aunt you would have ever hoped to have met. Her most prized possession was her grandkids. She loved all of them with all her heart. She was a very involved grandparent, hardly ever missing anything the grandkids were involved in. You would see her in the stands cheering each grandchild on. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Elsie Fey; husband, Robert D. Courtney, and by her three brothers, Frank, Leroy and Edward Fey. Survivors include her children, Robbin Damerau and husband, Dale, Allen Shane Courtney and wife, Michelle and Tonya Davis and husband, Shawn; grandchildren, Collyn and wife, Michelle, Courtney and husband, Aaron, Cayden, Michael and wife, Emily, Kholton and wife, Megan, Cole and Brynlee; great-grandchildren, Braylee, Brody and Lynlie; siblings, Estella Wiley and husband, James, James Fey, Rose Marie Homann and husband, Butch, Jerome Fey and wife, Janice and Joseph Fey and wife, Lynda. In addition, Alice is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, where Alice will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband, Robert. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
