Alfred Heiligmann Jr of New Braunfels passed peacefully on June 1st at the age of 90. Born in Boerne TX to Alfred Heiligmann Sr and Ida Blank Heiligmann.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Elsie Culak and husband Melvin Culak of Boerne and brother Erven Heiligmann of Fredericksburg TX.
He is survived by his loving wife Shirley Bulgerin Heiligmann, daughter Cindy Hoegenauer and husband Dwight, Daughter Denise Mays and husband Kevin. Grandchildren Emily Hoegenauer, Ashley Hallmark and husband Cody, Trevor Mays and wife Lindsey and Mikayla Mays and fiance Reno Hellmann. Great granddaughters Brooklyn and Laramie Hallmark.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 8th at Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels from 5-8 pm with graveside service on Friday June 9th at 10 am at Hill Country Memorial Gardens in New Braunfels. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to First Protestant Church of New Braunfels or the charity one’s choice. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.