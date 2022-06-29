Albert Wilbert Hempel of New Braunfels passed away, June 25, 2022 at the age of 91. Albert (Al) was born to Reinhold Hempel and Selma (Mertink) Hempel on October 8, 1930 in Giddings, Texas. He was baptized at the family home on October 19, 1930, in Giddings, Texas, and was confirmed on April 18, 1943 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Giddings, Texas. He was united in marriage with Beatrice Kasper on February 14, 1954, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Giddings, Texas. This union was blessed with two children, Mark Hempel and Renee Hempel Cook.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Paul Hempel, one sister, Ruby Boyd, and step-mother Clara Hempel. He is survived by his wife Beatrice of 68 years, his children Mark and his wife Cynthia Hempel, Houston, Texas, and Renee and her husband Brian Cook, Austin, Texas; six grandchildren, Adam and his wife Amy Hempel, Katie and her husband Gaelen Dalton, Megan and her husband Travis Wesson, Sarah and her husband Colin Perry, Heidi and her husband Sam Prince, and Laura Cook; three great-grandchildren, Jack and Max Hempel, and Anna Dalton; and many family members and friends.
He received his education at Immanuel Lutheran School and Giddings High School, Giddings, Texas, and Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, Illinois. He started working when he was eleven years old and continued working until he was seventy years old. He served
in the U.S. Air Force for four years, stationed in Japan during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged in 1955 he went to work at Lester Goodson Pontiac, Houston, Texas for 23 years, then for Gillman Pontiac-Honda in Houston and Schertz, Texas for 23 years retiring in the year 2000.
Singing was AI’s joy, and he had a deep love for choral music. He started singing at a very young age, which included organized choirs at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Giddings, Texas, Giddings High School, Concordia Teachers College, Far East Air Force Glee Chorus, Trinity Lutheran Church in Norman, Oklahoma, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Houston, Texas, Houston Lutheran Chorale (charter member), San Antonio Lutheran Chorale (which he helped organize), Barbershop Quartet, and Cross Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, Texas. These singing events
led him to perform on Radio, TV, in Japan, England, Wales, Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Austria, Carnegie Hall, New York City, and various other opportunities in the United States. In addition to his involvement with choir, AI was also a devoted member of Cross Lutheran Men’s Club.
The Funeral Service will be Friday, July 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Cross Lutheran Church, 2171 Common St. New Braunfels, TX 78130. The Committal Service will take place at a later date at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on July 22, 2022 at 11:15 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cross Lutheran Church Retirement Debt Fund in New Braunfels, Texas.
Commented