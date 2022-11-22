Adrian Joseph (AJ) Almendarez, age 28, of New Braunfels, TX passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. He was the first son born on January 9, 1994 to Adrian and Jennifer Almendarez in Riverside, California.
AJ was a Lieutenant for the Bexar-Bulverde Fire Department and previously worked at Lockhart Fire Department. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend. He loved watching his kids play in their extracurricular activities and was always present for his children. He provided each of his kids with their own unique sense of humor, a big heart, and a love for being outside. His huge heart and generosity could be seen throughout the New Braunfels community. He was an avid hunter and loved being outdoors any chance he could. When he wasn’t outside, he loved getting the family together to watch the Tennessee Titans and Houston Astros. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather John Almendarez and grandmother Rhonda Owen and his aunt Jana Almendarez. He is survived by his wife Tori Almendarez; their children, Aiden and Annistyn Almendarez; his parents, Adrian and Jennifer Almendarez of New Braunfels; brothers, Avree and fiancé Shelbi Nicholson of San Antonio, Alec and sister-in-law Maddie, and Aaron all of New Braunfels; and Steven Sanchez of New Braunfels; his grandparents John and Dora Piskor of New Braunfels, grandparents Paul Owen and Kay Wickert of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; parents-in-law, Rudy and Debra Jimenez of New Braunfels and Yvonne Jimenez of San Antonio; his sisters-in-law, Bella Jimenez, Reid Bohan and Reece Bohan of San Antonio, brother-in-law Preston Jimenez and Jake Bohan of New Braunfels and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close family members.
The family would like to thank their family, friends, and the entire Bexar-Bulverde and Lockhart Fire Department for all of the love and support they have received.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23rd at Oakwood Baptist Church. 2154 loop 337 in New Braunfels, Texas with a reception to follow at Freiheit Country Store 2157 FM 1101 New Braunfels, Texas from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. The family asks that all attendees dress in color and avoid wearing black.
Contributions in AJ’s memory may be made to the GoFundMe account for his children, Aiden and Annistyn: In loving memory of Adrian Joseph Almendarez https://gofund.me/7b71bbc0. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituarie