Residents of New Braunfels who enjoy fitness, appreciate fun facts — or want a little bit of both — can participate in the Flow & Know happy hour yoga sessions hosted by the Sophienburg Museum and Archives. 

Flow & Know is a monthly event to help raise awareness of the Sophienburg’s 90th birthday this October, as well as an opportunity for community members to learn more about the living history around them after participating in an hour of yoga. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.