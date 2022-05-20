The city of New Braunfels proposed bond 2023 includes possible expansions to the main library. The outdoor portion of the project to expand the main library would include construction of an outdoor stage or pavilion for outdoor programs and a community garden.
The New Braunfels City Council is expected to take the next step toward a 2023 bond election on Monday, considering contracts for preliminary design for capital projects under consideration for the proposed program.
On May 9, council members approved moving 22 projects to begin preliminary design and preliminary design updates prioritized and recommended by the city’s Bond Advisory Committee.
