New Braunfels Fire Department firefighters Mark Gonzales and Randal Wolff ring a bell in memory of fallen first responders during the city's annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
New Braunfels Fire Department firefighters Nathan Dekens, left, and Robert Garcia raise the flag during the city's remembering 9/11 anniversary ceremony Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
New Braunfels Fire Department chief Ruy Lozano gives remarks during the city's remembering 9/11 anniversary ceremony Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels Fire Department firefighter Eduardo Barillas salutes as the flag is raised during the city's remembering 9/11 anniversary ceremony Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung
A member of the New Braunfels Fire Department Pipes and Drums plays during the city's remembering 9/11 anniversary ceremony Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno gives remarks during the city's remembering 9/11 anniversary ceremony Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
On Monday morning, residents of New Braunfels gathered near the Main Plaza Bandstand to remember and honor victims of the terrorist attacks that occurred 22 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City.
At around 8:15, fire trucks surrounded the bandstand and made way for members of the New Braunfels Police Department Honor Guard and the New Braunfels Fire Department. These groups marched down W. San Antonio Street at 8:25, as the New Braunfels Firefighters Pipes and Drums began to play.
