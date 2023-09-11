On Monday morning, residents of New Braunfels gathered near the Main Plaza Bandstand to remember and honor victims of the terrorist attacks that occurred 22 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City. 

At around 8:15, fire trucks surrounded the bandstand and made way for members of the New Braunfels Police Department Honor Guard and the New Braunfels Fire Department. These groups marched down W. San Antonio Street at 8:25, as the New Braunfels Firefighters Pipes and Drums began to play. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.