Most of Tuesday night, former New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel held a slim lead over veterans’ non-profit executive Carrie Isaac in Tuesday’s runoff for the Texas House District 73 Republican nomination.
At 10:30 p.m. with nearly all precincts reporting from Comal and Hays counties, Isaac had turned the tables with a late surge of votes from both counties to edge into the lead for the nomination. She totaled 11,176 votes to Casteel’s 10,892, or 50.64% to 49.36%.
The 284-vote advantage could hold up, depending on the numbers of provisional and absentee ballots that come in before Wednesday’s deadline. But it appears she will face New Braunfels social worker and Democrat Justin Calhoun in November, for the right to succeed outgoing three-term incumbent Kyle Biedermann.
Isaac, the executive director of DEWIT, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to veterans, thanked the voters.
“I’m thankful for their support,” she said. “Conservatives won. The truth won.”
After a nasty campaign in which both contestants gave as good as they got, Isaac had a simple word in how she would unite GOP voters for the general election.
“Grace,” she said. “I guess having a lot of grace with people who said a lot of hurtful things, and spread a lot of lies.”
Casteel, who had not conceded as of midnight, increased his March 1 margins in Hays County but at the end of the night, late returns from Bulverde turned the election toward Isaac.
“I came up short,” he said. “I came up short. I'm happy it's over and I'm going to move on.
The District 73 race wasn’t the only nail-biter in balloting for Democratic and Republican Party nominees for federal, state and local positions in the Nov. 8 general election. But some joined dozens of Republican incumbents that easily won outright reelection in the March 1 primary.
One was New Braunfels attorney Tracie Wright-Reneau, who defeated Wimberley attorney Mark Cusack in the GOP runoff for 207th District Court judge with 14,697 votes, or 57.7%, to Cusack’s 10,776 votes (42.3%).
Tuesday’s runoffs also selected nominees for U.S. Representatives within New Braunfels city limits — Districts 21 and 35 in Comal County, and Districts 15 and 35 in Guadalupe County.
In the U.S. House District 15 Democratic runoff, Michelle Vallejo erased an 88-vote deficit to surge into a 33-vote lead over Ruben Ramirez, 5,999 to 5,966, or 50.14% to 49.86%. The winner faces Monica De La Cruz, who easily captured the GOP nod on March 1.
In the District 21 U.S. House Democratic runoff, Claudia Zapata defeated Ricardo Villarreal 12,338 to 7,306, or 62.81% to 37.19%. She will face two-term incumbent GOP Rep. Chip Roy in the fall. In the District 35 GOP runoff, Dan McQueen defeated Michael Rodriguez, 3,718 votes to 2,379, or 60.98% to 39.02, to vie against Democratic nominee and former Austin City Council member Greg Casar.
In the District 28 U.S. House Democratic runoff, 10-term incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar surged back into the lead late on his way to defeating 28-year-old immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros for a second straight runoff. He led 20,165 to 20,062, or 50.13% to 49.87%. The winner faces Cassy Garcia, who won the GOP nomination over Sandra Whitten, 7,803 to 5,896, or 56.98% to 43.04%.
In Guadalupe County, Republicans selected Seguin’s Stephen Germann over Cibolo’s Joel Hicks for the next Precinct 4 county commissioner. With all votes in, Germann held a 691-594 vote advantage.
All totals are unofficial until canvassed and certified by both parties in both counties.
For more, visit the county’s elections website, www.co.comal.tx.us/Elections.htm, or the elections link at the Texas Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us.
