Riley Rotter holds up a portrait of a shelter dog she drew Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Carl Schurz Elementary School in Jackie Mason's second grade class. Mason's class wanted to help the dogs at the Humane Society of New Braunfels get adopted so they are writing biographies and drawing portraits of the dogs.
Jackie Mason's second grade class is writing biographies and drawing portraits of the shelter dogs at the Humane Society of New Braunels in hopes of helping them get adopted.
When Jackie Mason’s second grade class at Carl Schurz Elementary School read a series of articles that ran in the Herald-Zeitung about the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area in crisis they knew they had to do something to help get the dogs adopted.
Mason’s class brainstormed ways to help and together they came up with the perfect solution. Using a lesson on the powers of persuasive writing, Mason had the class write short bios for the dogs to sway potential adopters into taking them home.
