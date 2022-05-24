New Braunfels City Council members on Monday said goodbye to a two-term representative while welcoming a new member to the dais.
Surrounded by family members, Christopher Willis was sworn into office by his friend, Austin Lawler. Willis won the District 2 seat during the May 7 election, garnering 81.5% of the vote.
In a conversation with the Herald-Zeitung prior to Monday’s meeting, Willis said Monday was the first time it struck him that he was about to embark on a new journey as an elected official.
“We’ve got so much going on with the house and my wife and all of the things that I have going on behind the scenes that I haven’t really been able to focus on today until today,” Willis said, referring to his wife Megan, who won an at-large seat on the New Braunfels ISD Board of Trustees on May 7. “It’s surreal. It’s nothing that I really planned on ever doing up until I turned in the application. I’m taking each day one by one.”
In addition to his wife, accompanying Willis during the swearing-in ceremony were daughters Piper, 7, and Keira, 3. Willis added that he’s received plenty of advice recently regarding the new post.
“(From) everybody,” he said. “I’ve been meeting with a lot of city staff — (City Manager) Robert Camareno and a couple of councilmen, just getting advice on continuing education and going to conferences, going to meet with the community, getting up to speed on a few things that aren’t in the executive session but will be in a normal session. I can’t know anything (about those items) until I’m sworn in. But they tried to get me up to speed on anything that comes before us today.”
The new council heaped praise upon outgoing member Justin Meadows, who represented District 2 for two terms and served as mayor pro tem for the last two years, presenting him with mementos commemorating his service.
Meadows also sat down with the Herald-Zeitung to talk about the experience of the last six years and some accomplishments as a member of the council.
“I’d say that the whole experience has been a blessing, to serve the community, to help people with projects and desires the people have,” Meadows said. “First and foremost, I would say that we accomplished a lot. We’ve delivered almost $200 million worth of capital improvements to the community. We’ve seen great progress in road repair and utility infrastructure. We’ve lowered the tax rate three times for the citizens in the process of doing that.”
Meadows added that he also expressed pride in seeing more residents participate in local government through the city’s boards and commissions.
“We’ve got more people applying for positions (on city boards and commissions) now than we have spaces,” he said. “I’m really proud of that because the more involvement you get, the better. It’s been a great experience. I’ve got to work with 800 very qualified employees with the city of New Braunfels, a number of amazing colleagues on the council, two great mayors and great city management with Robert Camareno. He and his team do a fantastic job.”
Meadows also noted that success on the council “doesn’t happen without good mentorship and a family that supports what you are doing.”
“That is huge because it’s a big-time commitment if you’re going to do it correctly,” he said. “It’s important for people to know that, to be successful in a role like this and to do it well, which I hope that I’ve done, it takes a family that supports you. It’s not just a ‘me’ commitment, it’s a family commitment.”
Meadows was accompanied to his final meeting by his wife, Brittanie, and daughters, Hattie, 17, and Mylie, 14.
He also relayed some advice to Willis or to anyone wishing to serve..
“Leadership is not easy,” he said. “You’re not elected to be weak. You’re elected to be strong, and at times you have to make tough decisions that require strength and courage. I would advise (Willis) or any other council member to take the emotion out of the situation, really think about the facts and what the intended consequences are, but also try to find a way, not only for yourself, but whoever you might be in the room with or working with…to give and take fairly to get the better result.”
Council members voted to name District 3 Council member Harry Bowers as mayor pro tem. Bowers abstained from that vote.
The race to represent District 1 on the council has gone into overtime as no candidate garnered 50% plus one of the votes cast in what was a three-person race on May 7.
Andres Campos-Delgado, who received 44% of the vote, faces off against Suzie Lynn, who received 42%.
Early voting for the runoff is slated for June 6-14 at the Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave. in New Braunfels. Runoff Election Day polling will take place on June 18 at the Westside Community Center.
The term for incumbent District 1 Council member Shane Hines was set to expire on Monday, but he will remain in office in a holdover status.
