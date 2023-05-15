When a local business owner and mom, Courtney Racho, sat down and talked with her husband about their goals in life, Racho expressed her desire to write a children’s book.
On May 13, Racho and the book’s illustrator hosted a book signing to celebrate the completed goal.
Her initial idea was to write about a biblical event through the eyes of a child, but the words weren’t coming to her.
Instead, she decided to write a children’s book that listed biblical people, places and ideas through the alphabet.
“I tried to keep as many people in the book as possible, but rather than focus on the people, I focused on their story,” Racho said. “Job lived in the land of Uz, so I did Uz for U … and then at the end, you know, it’s very important for me that my daughter understands salvation and understands why we do what we do … so I’ve got the salvation message in the back.”
After every letter’s story, a bible reference is listed for readers to have the ability to learn more about the subject matter.
Additionally, the stories are illustrated by Juliana McClain, a local 13-year-old.
McClain’s mother was the principal at Racho’s daughter’s school. The two moms became friends, and Racho was told that McClain could be interested in illustrating the book that Racho was working on.
Racho began writing the book in November of last year and handed the letters for illustrations over to McClain in February of this year.
Still having to juggle schoolwork, McClain started the illustrations in March, and “ABC’s The Bible Edition” was submitted and published on April 19.
Although they missed Racho’s goal of publishing the book by her birthday, it still landed on an important day for the two of them.
“We found out that morning (it was McClain’s) dad’s birthday, but it’s also my grandma’s birthday,” Racho said. “She passed away several years ago, and she would have loved the book, and then, we decided to make it knowledgeably public on May 1, which is my grandpa’s birthday, so it still ties in my grandparents as much as possible.”
Growing up, completing such a goal didn’t seem like a possibility for Racho; her family hadn’t been supportive in the past about her larger aspirations and Racho began to believe she wasn’t good enough to achieve anything.
However, becoming a published author allowed Racho to see things in a new light.
“I think for me, it’s allowed me to see that I can actually accomplish things without having to have approval,” she said.
For McClain, it’s nice to see her own name become published and available for anyone to see — especially since she doesn’t know anyone close to her age that has done the same.
“It’s really gotten me out of my comfort zone and it’s like anytime we’re gonna go on Amazon, I’m just gonna go to that page,” McClain said. “I’m gonna see it all and be like, ‘That’s my name. Yeah, that’s me.’”
