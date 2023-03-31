Celebrate spring with a splash of flavor! You may not think of pasta as a springtime dish, but if prepared thoughtfully, it can be served year-round. This delicious pasta primavera is the perfect way to brighten up your meals and celebrate the warmer weather. This simple dish combines fresh vegetables with a light and flavorful wine-based sauce for a meal that's sure to please. Whether you're looking for a quick weeknight dinner or an impressive dish for entertaining friends, this recipe has got you covered! With its vibrant colors and delightful flavors, this Italian inspired classic is sure to become one of your favorite go-to recipes.
Asparagus is rich in fiber and antioxidants, making it an excellent choice for a healthy spring meal. Plus, its grassy flavor and crunchy texture make it a delicious addition to this dish. Tomatoes are packed with vitamins A and C, which can help boost your immune system. Furthermore, their sweet yet acidic taste makes them the perfect companion to the white wine sauce. Lastly, corn adds a unique sweetness that brightens up the flavors of this dish. Its high fiber content helps to fill you up while providing essential nutrients needed for optimal health.
Shrimp Pasta Primavera
serves 4
Ingredients
2 lbs colossal shrimp, peeled & deveined
9 oz fresh linguine pasta
1 bunch asparagus, woody ends trimmed
4 whole fresh cobs of corn, kernels removed
1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
1 shallot, diced
4-6 garlic cloves, pressed or chopped
4 tbsp olive oil
4 tbsp butter
½ c white wine
½ c chicken broth
1 lemon, zested (for garnish) & juiced
¼ c parsley
¼ c freshly grated parmesan for garnish
1 tsp red pepper flakes
salt & pepper to taste
1.First, prepare your vegetables as directed above. Trim or snap the woody ends off the asparagus, cut the corn off the cob, cut the tomatoes in half, dice the shallot, press the garlic, zest and juice a lemon, and chop parsley.
2.Next, prepare the shrimp. Remove shells and devein each piece of shrimp. I like to leave the tails on because they release a bit of flavor when simmering in the sauce. Give them a good rinse and pat dry with a paper towel. In a bowl, lightly toss the shrimp with salt, pepper, chopped parsley, shallot, and red pepper flakes.
3.Using a steaming basket set, place 3 cups of water in the bottom half of the set and bring to a boil. Add the asparagus to the basket and steam for 5-10 minutes depending on size. Once the asparagus is bright green and tender, remove from the steaming basket and place into an ice bath immediately. This method is called blanching and will prevent the asparagus from continuing to cook after it is removed from the steaming basket. After the asparagus is completely cooled strain it from the ice bath.
4.Begin to boil salted water for the pasta in a large stockpot.
5.Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet. Add tomatoes and corn and cook until tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove vegetables and set aside.
6.Using the same large skillet, melt butter over medium low heat. Add the prepared shrimp and cook, flipping once, until pink & translucent. Remove shrimp from the pan and set aside.
7.Add garlic to the pan and cook until fragrant. Next, add the white wine and bring to a low boil for 1-2 minutes. The acidity in the wine will help to deglaze the pan as you scrape any brown bits off of the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Add chicken broth and lemon juice. Season with salt & pepper to taste.
8.Add fresh pasta to the boiling water and cook according to the package instructions. Fresh pasta cooks quickly. Strain the pasta and add immediately to the pan with the simmering white wine sauce. Add the vegetables and shrimp to the pan and gently toss until warm.
9.Serve pasta primavera garnished with lemon zest and freshly grated parmesan.
The beauty of this dish truly lies in its versatility and simplicity. You can adapt it to suit your own personal preferences by substituting the vegetables or adding different herbs and spices. For a heartier meal, you can add more protein such as diced chicken or sausage. For a lighter version, omit the butter from the recipe. Regardless of how you choose to prepare it, shrimp pasta primavera is sure to be an instant hit with family and friends! With its combination of fresh ingredients like shrimp, tomatoes, and corn paired with classic Italian flavors like garlic, white wine sauce, parsley and parmesan cheese, this dish is sure to become one of your favorite meals all season long! Enjoy!
Jessy Mattix is owner of The Balanced Plate and Cousins Charcuterie & Catering Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.