Setting The Table For Success

The Braunfels Foundation Trust Tablescapes 2023 will be held at the Chandelier of Gruene on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Tablescapes is a fundraising event to benefit the ongoing education of the youth of our community. It supports the Braunfels Foundation Trust Career Tech Scholarship program, known as the First Step Scholarship. The Trust awards up to 100 vocational and technical scholarships annually to graduating seniors living in the New Braunfels and Comal ISD attendance zones.
President Teresa Johnson announced that this year the First Step Scholarship will be $2,500 for each student awarded. Students receive their scholarship during a ceremony held in their honor at the McKenna Center ballroom. “The Braunfels Foundation Trust First Step Career Tech Scholarship program began in 2013. Since then, we have awarded 367 scholarships and allocated $518,600 toward those scholarships. It’s wonderful to be able to support these students as they continue their educational career and lifelong learning toward a successful career,” stated Johnson.
Committee Chair Renee Lehmann is excited to again lead the committee for Tablescapes, which is now in its 4th year. “I’m so happy to be a member of the Braunfels Foundation Trust Baron/Baroness group and be able to lead this committee for the last 4 years. Each year we have grown the event and have continued to raise funds for scholarships for these vocational and technical career students. Tablescapes 2022 raised over $10,000 for scholarships.
We appreciate the sponsors who have supported our event and contributed to its success. The designers continue to create amazing displays for everyone to enjoy during the event. They spend many hours planning, preparing, and creating their tablescapes. The tablescapes are “unique and exquisite works of art,” ends Lehmann.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
https://tablescapes2023.eventbrite.com
https://www.braunfelsfoundationtrust.org/tablescapes-2022-947192-268282.html
For more information on sponsorships or participating as a designer, contact Trust Coordinator Debbie Meek at 830-708-2906 or bftdebbie@outlook.com or Mary Jane Coleman at 830-660-4077 or mjc2006@sbcglobal.net
