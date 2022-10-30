In October of 1984 I was living in Victoria, a city about two hours southeast of New Braunfels. Right across the street from my tiny two-bedroom house was the Village Record Store, a small music store in an old shopping center. Several times a week I would walk over and see what new albums had arrived. On this day, when I walked inside the store, I heard Swerving in my Lane by Robert Earl Keen. It was playing over the store’s stereo system. The owner explained that Keen was a new artist on the Texas scene.
I hung around the store long enough to hear the complete album and when The Front Porch Song came on, I knew instantly that Keen was no ordinary songwriter. The song painted a vivid portrait of Keen’s life experiences. I didn’t put him in the Bob Dylan category, but I felt that if he continued at this pace, he could have a long career as a songwriter. I think we can all agree that my early prediction of Keen’s longevity came true in a big way.
There have been thousands of pages written about Robert’s career. From his young days of growing up in Houston, attending college at Texas A&M University, sharing a rent house with best friend Bryan Duckworth and meeting fellow Aggie Lyle Lovett, who would help him write The Front Porch Song. They both recorded it on their debut albums, Keen in 1984 and Lovett in 1986 though he changed the title to This Old Porch. Their fans are so obsessed with this song, they have created websites to highlight people and places mentioned in the lyrics.
The front porch was on the old rent house located at 302 Church Street. Lovett was a journalism student and took a historic photo of Keen and friend Hugh “Sunny” Fitzsimons playing songs on the porch. Roommate Bryan Duckworth recalls times spent at the old house.
“It belonged to an old rancher named Jack Boyett who often asked Robert to help him with chores on his ranch,” Bryan recalled. “The house was in bad shape but we loved it. A lot of students hung out at that old house. It was close to the campus and we were always playing music. If a new student came to school and asked about local musicians, they sent them to our house. We had local cops come by, pull up in the front yard, roll down their window and tell us to play a song. Once we started, they would key their microphone and all the other cops in town could hear us playing.” Ironically, though Boyett lived in College Station, he was a graduate of University of Texas in Austin in 1932. His family donated Bevo II, the UT school mascot, to the university in the mid-30s. Jack passed away in 1993 but lived long enough to see Robert enjoy some success in the music business.
Keen had a huge impact on the Texas music scene including the one here in New Braunfels. I have followed his career from the beginning and own a copy of every album in his catalog. His early shows were acoustic gigs with just Keen alone with his guitar. Often playing 4-hour shows, it taught Robert the art of holding the audience’s attention by injecting stories, often hilarious ones, between his songs.
Tracie Ferguson recalls Robert being the first act she booked at Gruene Hall.
“He was just Robert Keen, no Earl, when I first met him in 1980. He was playing at a cozy burger joint called Grins in San Marcos at the invitation of the house band, the Beacon City Band. Robert, who had barely started his professional career, went from playing a guest set with the band to playing regular gigs at Grins. At the same time, he was building his following with the college
crowd in College Station. He had a hot trio that included Paul “Tex” Sweeney on mandolin and Mike Landschoot on lead guitar. They called themselves Robert Keen and Some Other Guys. The name was in jest, as Robert would later be known for the respectful way that he treated his band members.”
Tracie was living with her parents in San Antonio but soon moved into a spare bedroom at her friend Kathleen Grayson’s condominium in Austin. “Kathleen was also an avid fan of Beacon City Band,” Tracie recalled. “We shared a lot of good times together at Grins and Gruene Hall watching them. I believe it was at Grin’s that Kathleen first met Robert. I do know that it was love at first sight for her. She was dating a student from England at the time but that went away as soon as she met Robert. After a few years of courting, they got married. Kathleen played an important role in Robert’s early career. She encouraged him to take steps that he was undecided about and came up with ideas to further his career.” By 1982, Tracie grew tired of Austin and moved to San Marcos. “I picked up a job at The Gristmill,” she explained, “and I offered to book bands on Sundays at Gruene Hall. I had met a number of musicians that I could call on. Two of the first acts that I booked that year were Robert Keen and Lyle Lovett. Not that there was anyone there to hear them….at first. That changed, as we all know now.”
As his confidence in performing grew, so did his fan base. Before long he realized he needed more band members to help get above the hoots and hollers from enthusiastic crowds. Keen was performing solo or as a trio but often had his friend Bryan Duckworth sitting in on fiddle. “After I traveled out to Terlingua with him one weekend in 1989, I decided to quit my job and join his band full time,” Bryan explained. “When I called him to let him know what I’d done, he was a little freaked out because now he was responsible for my salary.” Once Duckworth was a full-time member, they started playing larger venues and festivals around Texas. By this time, he had released his third album, West Textures, on the Sugar Hill Records label. The album included his signature song, The Road Goes On Forever. Several years ago, I had the chance to interview Keen prior to one of his many appearances at the Americana Jam at Gruene Hall. We sat alone in the Bier Garten next to the hall and surprisingly no one interrupted our talk. I purposely steered the conversation to the story behind the song because in my opinion it is one of the greatest songs ever written. As I’m sure he’s done hundreds of times before, he humored me with the story.
“I started on the song in 1988 and had a few verses written but never finished it,” Keen explained. “I went to Nashville to record West Textures and Jim Rooney was going to produce it. When Jim heard the songs I had written for the album, he told me I needed another song. As he put it, ‘We need a song we can hang our hat on.’ I told him about the song and promised to finish it before we started recording on Monday. I went back to my friend’s house and sat in their backyard to work on it. I knew the couple in the song, Sherry and Sonny. They were a couple that just couldn’t stay out of trouble. No matter what happened in their lives, they found a way to screw it up. So, I wanted to write their story so that they finally came out on top.”
Robert laughed as he finished the story, which made me feel like he was letting me in on a well-kept secret. I confessed that I thought it was a brilliant move to let Sherry be the lone survivor of the epic tale. The song is so descriptive that you can easily visualize it in your mind. I told him I always felt like the song should be made into a movie and he admitted that he had several scripts sent to him but none that he really liked. We had both just seen the Cohen Brothers film No Country For Old Men and Robert said he could picture his song being made into a movie with that style and feel. Obviously Rooney liked the final version of the song, they finished the album and the song was definitely one you could hang your hat on. Years later, Joe Ely and then the country supergroup, The Highwaymen, would record the epic song.
As they toured around Texas, they really didn’t realize how popular they were becoming. A disc jockey in San Antonio named Steve Coffman was playing some of Robert’s music on his daily radio show. One night they played a gig at Los Patios on Loop 410. Fiddle player Bryan Duckworth remembers the night well.
“We did our soundcheck then went out in the parking lot and there’s people everywhere. We thought there must be a wedding nearby. We went back inside through a back door and the room was still empty. Somebody asked if we are ready for them to open the doors, so they did and boom, the room just filled up. That was the power of radio back then. Robert always watched other bands to see what worked and what didn’t work. He noticed that three-piece acoustic bands didn’t work well at outdoor festivals. That’s when we started adding more members to the band. The pinnacle for us was when we got to play the Houston Rodeo. After the show, Robert and I were walking up the ramp back to the bus and he says, ‘I guess we can quit now.’ It was doubtful we could ever top that experience, because in our world there was nothing bigger than playing the Houston Rodeo.”
As Robert was conquering Texas and the surrounding states, he was also carving out a special place right here in our city. Mattson Rainer, Program Director of KNBT-FM, moved here in 1993 and took over the station. At the time they were playing mainstream country music. There were already several stations in San Antonio and Austin playing the same thing. Since you could pick up those stations in New Braunfels, Rainer started thinking about shifting to a more southern rock format. Mattson knew they needed to do something different, something that might make KNBT stand out from all the other stations. Gavin Magazine was a weekly publication and he often checked the country charts because that’s what they were playing.
“One day in 1995, I flipped the page and there was this Americana chart,” he recalled. “When I looked at that chart, I saw Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris and Robert Earl Keen. I thought, this could be something that might work here.”
A short time later, another event took place that would further cement Mattson’s desire to change the station’s format.
“I went to Gruene Hall to see Robert Earl Keen,” he recalled. “Everybody was singing the words to his songs. I grew up listening to the Grateful Dead and with them it was more than just the music, it was the scene. You knew the words to the songs and the band had a connection with the fans.”
He realized instantly that he could relate to this scene happening right before his eyes at Gruene Hall. Keen would start a song and the crowd would sing along to every word.
“I thought to myself, these people love music, and I don’t know about ratings and charts, but I know they love this guy. This is exactly the way I was with my bands when I was growing up. So, I thought, Keen plays here twice a year, I wonder if his fans might want to hear ‘The Road Goes On Forever’ more often than that. That experience at Gruene Hall gave me the confidence that there was an audience for this music. On Saturday night, March 15, 1996, to be exact, Crossroads Americana made its New Braunfels debut. I started the show at 7 p.m. and the first song I played was Change It by Stevie Ray Vaughan, then it was Buck Naked by Terry Allen, then Robert Earl and Guy Clark.”
After that he was off and running and never looked back. In less than 5 years’ time, KNBT would become the Number 1 Americana station in America. Robert Earl Keen played a major role in that journey.
Once Gruene Hall became the home for Red Dirt and Americana bands and KNBT became a beacon for their music, New Braunfels was the place all musicians wanted to live. Cody Canada, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, Jason Boland and Randy Rogers all relocated to this area. Keen soon found himself in a mentor role for dozens of young singer songwriters and he embraced the role with dignity. Like fellow A&M graduate Lyle Lovett, Keen never sought the limelight. Being a songwriter meant much more to Robert than being a celebrity. I had the pleasure of interviewing him dozens of times throughout his career. Every time we spoke he was always humble and gracious with his time. Even when I asked repetitive questions that he had answered thousands of times in the past, he always gave honest and heartfelt answers. When I asked Randy Rogers what Keen meant to him, his reply was simple and to the point.
“Robert paved the highway that we all drive down. He opened so many doors for our band and will forever be my biggest hero. He took us on the road with him all over the country opening shows and showing us the way.”
All the musicians I spoke with had the same comments. Not only did Robert let them open his shows all across America, he gave them solid business advice on how to lead a band, and how to remain true to your art. There is no way to put a price on this type of help and Keen never asked for anything in return. He taught the newcomers that being a star was fleeting but being a true artist would last forever.
In mid-2020 while the COVID pandemic was raging all around us and the world seemed to be on permanent lockdown, I emailed several musicians to see how they were holding up. Several replied, mostly with short updates on how many gigs that got canceled and how much they missed performing. Not Robert Earl, he took the time to really write me back. His email was honest and on point with everything we were all dealing with. It revealed that not only was he compassionate toward his crew but that he was a great human being as well.
“I’m spending my time in my hometown of Kerrville,” Robert wrote. “All of my shows have been temporarily suspended. I’d say probably around fifty. Some have been postponed, but there are ten or so that might take place in July and August. I’m not holding out much hope for those. The other postponements have been moved to late September and later while the rest have been officially canceled. I spend all my time cleaning out closets, making lists that prioritize things I can sell, and most importantly filling out loan applications to keep everyone’s salary and health insurance in place. I watch movies more than I listen to music these days. The visuals help keep me from worrying about my family and my band. The two records I return to are Among the Ghosts by Lucero and a Jesse Winchester record. My band, my office, my bus driver are all still in place with a salary, insurance, and a retirement plan. It is my goal to keep it that way ‘til the cows come home. I don’t suspect the band has to add other jobs, but I really don’t know. It is a blessing to live in Kerrville, not that a virus plays favorites, but it’s comforting to be out of the fray and have a place where one can easily avoid the infection. There are a handful of cases in Kerr County but personally I know no one who is sick. I did a live stream for El Arroyo in Austin a couple of weeks back. That benefited the restaurant and bar people of Austin. I just finished doing an international roll call for Aggie Muster. That event pays tribute to Aggies who have passed away and will air, worldwide, on April 21st. Stay safe and sane, Robert Earl Keen.”
Once the pandemic started to taper off, Keen and his band got back to work. A few articles about Robert appeared in several publications, including a piece in Forbes Magazine, which echoed the email he sent me about his desire to keep his people paid. In the story, Keen revealed that his goal was to keep his employees on salary and insured. He talked about refinancing his home, plus applying for a government crisis loan and a PPP loan. He has always been responsible with his money and admitted to not having a car payment since 1996. In my research for this story, I learned that in 1994 Robert had band members in place that he considered to be permanent. After hearing complaints by band members of other artists, Keen vowed to do things different than the status quo. He stated that he wanted a level playing field and wanted his band to feel like they were part of something worthwhile rather than just hired sidemen. According to everything I read, he has achieved then surpassed that goal. I remember attending a Gruene Hall anniversary party once where Robert Earl and Ray Benson were guest speakers. After the festivities, Robert and I talked at length about the challenges of the being in the music business. Afterward, I recall thinking that while he was an extremely talented songwriter, he was one of the savviest businessmen I had ever met.
During the almost two-year hiatus from touring, Keen built a home studio in his barn. It was in this new studio that they recorded his next album, Western Chill. With a new album completed and the live concerts returning, Keen seemed poised to resume his hectic touring schedule. Then came the news on January 15 via a personal message Robert posted on his website.
“It’s with a mysterious concoction of joy and sadness that I want to tell you as of September 4, 2022, I will no longer tour and perform publicly. I plan to continue to write songs and interview a variety of celebrities and contributors for our Americana Podcast. I also embrace this as an opportunity to further support the musical community and the ever-expanding body of young talent on our horizon. As much as I love what I do, it’s more important that I do it well or not at all. I’m not sick or experiencing any existential crisis. I feel that making a decision and quitting the road while I still love it, is the way I want to leave it. I’ve witnessed first hand the alternative and promised myself I would go out feeling all the love for music and performing the same way I entered — with passion and enthusiasm.”
Though I was as shocked as anyone about his impending retirement, I truly respected his motive. Too many times I’ve attended concerts where the artist should have retired many years ago and it is a sad sight to see.
Immediately after his announcement I kept a close watch on his tour schedule, making sure I could catch a few of his final shows. On May 22 I caught Robert’s set at the 24th Annual KNBT Americana Jam at Gruene Hall. The pandemic had sidelined the Jam for two years so the crowds were out in full force on this warm summer day. Though it was billed as an acoustic day of music, Keen kicked things off with a full band set. We did notice that he was sitting in a chair but no one gave it more than a curious thought. I was back at the Hall on August 17 for his first of two sold-out nights at the historic venue. Rather than pack his set list with all the greatest hits, I found it refreshing that Robert sprinkled it with a healthy dose of hits along with some rare album tracks. After opening with Floppy Shoes from the Farm Fresh Onions album, he and the band were off and running. Thanks to Brian Beken’s blistering guitar work, the normally laid-back Corpus Christi Bay was turned into a rocking barn burner. Us old timers appreciated the classics like 5 Pound Bass and Merry Christmas to the Family. Going all the way back to the start of the tour at the Opera House in Newberry, South Carolina, he was ending his shows with I’m Coming Home from his popular Gringo Honeymoon album. That’s how he ended both shows at Gruene Hall and it was sad knowing this would be his final performance in our city.
The Labor Day weekend normally signals the end of summer but this year it held a more important message. It was the final three shows of Robert Earl Keen’s career, starting with the show I attended on Thursday night September 1 with my friend Kevin Kelly. Keen chose Floores Country Store in Helotes to be his final stops of his Coming Home Tour for good reason. Back on August 12, 1995, he recorded his now famous No. 2 Live Dinner album at the now 80-year-old music venue. When Nashville superstar Eric Church open the show for Robert on Saturday September 3, he mentioned that this live album had a huge influence on his music career. At the start of his final two shows he read a short speech to further explain why he is retiring from the road. Here is an edited transcript of that farewell speech.
“When I announced my retirement, I had nostalgic visions of celebration and well-wishes. We performed a heartfelt tribute to my mentor Nanci Griffith and thanks to my friend Tyler Childers, we raised over $400,000 for the Hill Country Youth Orchestra. We were on a roll until suddenly my back gave out. I went to doctor after doctor. The meds I received triggered a series of allergic reactions. My feet and legs were swollen to the point that wearing boots was impossible. My weight fluctuated from 210 pounds to 185 pounds in 10 days. That same month our bus driver’s mother died unexpectedly. The onset of these stressful situations touched everyone on the tour. As anxiety rose, communication weakened. Then I developed Bell’s palsy. Then our fiddle player Brian suffered a pinched nerve and our drummer Tom broke his elbow. When we thought everything was already going up in flames, our tour bus caught fire. But, by God, we made it here tonight.”
Make it they did, and on the final night, Sunday September 4, Brendon Anthony, Director of the Texas Music Office, presented Keen with a proclamation from the State of Texas. Then Robert introduced rodeo legend Phil Lyne, an obvious hero of his, and explained that at the height of Phil’s career, he too retired. He thought this was a classy way to end one’s career and patterned his own exit after that of Phil Lyne. After opening sets by James McMurtry and Cody Canada, it was time for Keen to take the stage for his grand finale. As his luck had been going throughout his tour, the sound system chose that exact moment to quit working. Over 3,000 fans stood in silence, wondering if his last show was going to be over before it even started. I can only imagine the pressure on the sound crew to fix the problem as fast as possible. After a 30-minute delay, he was able to return to the stage and give his fans the show they had waited all year to see. It was one for the history books, clocking in at two and a half hours and 31 songs. Our city was represented when bassist Bill Whitbeck’s song There’s Only One S in New Braunfels was performed at the end of Robert’s Copenhagen, his hilarious ode to chewing tobacco. At 12:32 p.m., after a final crowd-pleasing version of I’m Coming Home, Robert Earl Keen walked off stage. He admitted at the start of his final show that his hero had always been a cowboy, and like that cowboy, this is where he rides away. Keen isn’t one to sit still for long, I bet he finds new ways to be creative. Keep up with all his future plans at RobertEarlKeen.com
