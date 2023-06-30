The Fourth of July is a special time for families all across the country to come together and celebrate America’s independence and the birth of our great nation. What better way to mark the occasion than with a family barbecue of pulled pork sandwiches with jalapeño and pineapple slaw?
Now, if you’re looking to get your barbecue game on point, you’re going to need some help from Dusty Jahns (pictured), a family friend and hotshot local barbecue competitor. If you ask my brother, he will tell you that he taught Dusty everything he knows about barbecue. The jury is still out on that one. But there is one thing I know for sure: Dusty has perfected his pulled pork recipe. Lucky for us, he has agreed to share some of his BBQ secrets so that we can recreate the magic at home.
These pulled pork sandwiches are made with slow-cooked, shredded Boston butt roast covered in spices brought to you by “War Pig” BBQ rub. The pork is cooked low and slow until it is fork-tender, then shredded into bite-sized pieces. With just a few ingredients and something called patience, everyone can have the perfect barbecue sandwich just in time for the holiday. Dusty’s slow-smoking method ensures that every bite is tender and full of flavor.
For an unforgettable bite, pile the pulled pork onto toasted buns topped with my latest creation, smoked pineapple & jalapeño slaw (see recipe below). The perfect combination of sweet and spicy and tangy adds zing to each and every mouthful!
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwiches
• 4 lbs bone in Boston butt pork roast
• 3 Tbsp yellow mustard
• 3 Tbsp War Pig Elite BBQ Rub
• Kosher Salt & 16 Mesh Pepper to taste
• Vinegar Based BBQ Sauce (Havana BBQ Sauce pairs well)
• Smoked Pineapple Jalapeño Slaw (recipe below)
• Toasted Sweet Hawaiian Buns
1. Preheat smoker to 225°F.
2. Using napkins, pat dry the pork butt.
3. Spread a thin coat of yellow mustard on the pork to bind the seasonings to the meat.
4. Season generously with War Pig Elite BBQ Rub, kosher salt, and pepper.
5. Smoke uncovered for 3 hours. At this point you should see a bark on the exterior of the pork. If not, continue smoking until the bark is set.
6. Once there is a bark covering, remove pork from the smoker and finish cooking in a slow cooker on high for 4 hours (or covered in the oven for 2 hours at 325°F). The meat is done cooking when an internal temperature of 205°F is reached.
7. Allow pork to rest for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Shred with two forks or gloved hands (it will be hot). If desired, mix some of the renderings with BBQ sauce and mix with the shredded pork.
8. Serve on toasted sweet buns with smoked pineapple jalapeño slaw and a drizzle of your favorite BBQ sauce.
Even if you are one to skip the slaw- you won’t want to miss this spin on the traditional preparation. The jalapeño pineapple slaw is made with shredded cabbage that's tossed in a mixture of coleslaw dressing, mirin (sweet rice wine vinegar), jalapeños, green onions, bell peppers and freshly smoked pineapple chunks. This incredible combination adds a tongue-tingling flavor with each bite! The classic side dish with a twist – the perfect complement to a summer barbecue. You may also want to keep this slaw recipe in your back pocket for the next time you make fish or shrimp tacos!
Smoked Pineapple & Jalapeño Slaw
• 3-4 Cups Shredded Cabbage & Carrots (Coleslaw Blend)
• 4 20 oz cans Pineapple Slices, drained (reserve ¼ cup of liquid from can)
• ½ c coleslaw dressing
• 2 jalapeños, chopped (remove seeds for a mild flavor, if desired)
• 1 serrano pepper, seeded & chopped
• 1 bunch of green onions, chopped
• 2 red bell peppers, chopped
• 2 limes, juiced
• 2 Tbsp Mirin Sweet Rice Wine Vinegar
• Salt & pepper to taste
• Red pepper flakes to taste
1. Smoke pineapples on a smoker, flipping only once, until they begin to caramelize on both sides. Remove from smoker & chop pineapples into tidbits.
2. Place pineapple juice, lime juice, mirin rice wine vinegar, coleslaw dressing, salt, and pepper in a large bowl and mix thoroughly.
3. Add all of the vegetables to bowl and mix thoroughly.
4. Allow slaw to marinate for 20-30 minutes in the refrigerator.
5. Adjust heat with red pepper flakes if needed.
Are you feeling patriotic yet? Dusty’s pulled pork recipe is a guaranteed hit that your crowd won’t soon forget. Top it with my new favorite slaw and you’ll be sure to impress your friends and family with a meal worthy of Independence Day! Let’s face it— nothing says summer like red, white & barbeque!
