Randy Rodgers talks his career, giving back and the future

Randy Rogers loves to play golf, a game he has enjoyed since he was 15 years old.

“I love to play though I’m not real good at it,” Rogers admits. “I consider it a hobby and anyone can beat me so I’m fun to play with.”

It’s a rare Thursday afternoon that Randy isn’t on the road playing a show somewhere. We are sitting on his back patio at the stately home he shares with wife Chelsea and their two girls.

The purpose of our talk today is to check in with Randy on his successful music career and also to discuss the fact that he just donated $100,000 to the local Women’s Crisis Center.

Growing up in the small town of Cleburne, Texas gave him an appreciation for a tight-knit community. His father was a Southern Baptist minister, so a lot of his early life influences evolved around church and being a positive asset to your family, friends and city. Back in 2009 he started the Randy Rogers Band Charity Golf Jam & Tournament and awarded the proceeds to worthy causes each year.

“Hosting an annual golf tournament is an easy way to get a lot of people together at one time. It’s a good fit for our demographic,” he explained. “We thought it was the best way to raise money. Through the years we have supported various charities, like Music Cares and a Parkinson’s Foundation in Houston.

"Our guitar player Geoffrey Hill’s father passed away from Parkinson’s disease so we gave to the group that took care of him. There was a tornado that ripped through my hometown of Cleburne, so we built a house for a single mom who’s house was destroyed. We’ve given money to HAAM, the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. There’s been so many golf tournaments that I can’t remember all the different charities we’ve supported. Giving back is important to me at this time in my life. My children are growing up here, going to school here, we’ve embedded ourselves in this community. My wife has a store downtown. We now have roots here.”

Randy first moved to New Braunfels after graduating from Texas State University in San Marcos in 2001. He rented a third-floor room in the historic Schmidt Hotel downtown. When his music career started picking up steam he moved to Austin for a while, followed by a brief stay in Nashville, but eventually found his way back to New Braunfels.

“I’m not a big city guy, I grew up in a small town,” Randy said. “The cost of living in Austin was high plus once you have kids you start thinking about school districts. I didn’t have any good reason to live in Austin. I believe that New Braunfels is a community of like-minded individuals. There’s entrepreneurs here, there’s a strong middle class here, there’s things that I grew up with that still exist here. I feel like I can impact my town with the charity events that we put on. I had the opportunity now, because unfortunately the crisis center burned down, to help them out so we did.”

While we were discussing the Women’s Crisis Center fire and their need for help, Randy told me a story that made him aware of the work they do at the center.

“I had met a lady at Arlan’s one afternoon,” he explained. “I was on my way to pick up my children from school and had stopped in at Arlan’s Market. This lady was in a scooter inside the store and was asking for help. I went over to her to see what she needed. She said she didn’t know where she was. I told her she was at the grocery store and that’s when I noticed some hospital wristbands on her arm. She remembered being in the hospital but didn’t recall driving to the store. When I asked where she lived, that’s when she told me she lived at the crisis center. She was disoriented, lost and scared. We contacted the police and I stayed with her until help arrived.”

This incident put the crisis center on Randy’s radar and soon after, thanks to his friendship with Mark Stevenson at Valmark Chevrolet, he learned that the Women’s Crisis Center was in dire need of help.

“Mark told me they were working on getting a new shuttle bus for the center,” Randy said, “so I agreed to help with that. I donated a backyard acoustic concert and agreed to match any money raised through my foundation. We ended up raising a lot of money. We had a donor at our event that had a unique tie to a crisis center in his life. Not our center but one in his area, and he really opened his pocketbook. After all these things happened, it felt like it was meant to be. Our ability to help is solely based on the people that give. So instead of shipping the money off to some charity outside of our city, I saw the unique opportunity to immediately impact our community.”

Randy’s wife also played an important role in raising the money for the charities they support. Chelsea is from Plainview and is a graduate of the University of Texas. She met Randy 11 years ago in Steamboat Springs, Colorado at Musicfest. Today she runs River Rose Boutique in downtown New Braunfels.

“We have two children,” Chelsea said, “River, 9, and Rainey, 5. I started River Rose nine years ago. I was a cardiac ICU nurse prior to that but Randy’s never-ending touring schedule required me to pivot in my career choice and start my own business. It was way outside of my comfort zone but I wouldn’t have it any other way now. It’s been so rewarding and allowed me the flexibility to raise my girls as well. When it comes to charities, we try to support local and look for something where there is a need. The crisis center is a great example. We saw the news of the fire and knew that helping the crisis center was a tangible goal we could reach with a little help from our friends, family and community.”

The original recipient from the Randy Rogers Band Charity Golf Jam in 2022 was going to be the Kent Finlay Endowment Fund. Kent was the owner of Cheatham Street Warehouse in San Marcos.

+5 Robert Earl Keen comes home In October of 1984 I was living in Victoria, a city about two hours southeast of New Braunfe…

It was where Randy got his start, performing each week at Kent’s open mic nights while working on his degree at Texas State University. The University had approached Randy to help raise money for the scholarship fund. He eventually became a member of the board of directors for Finlay’s Endowment Fund Foundation. Each year a scholarship is awarded to an individual wanting to get a degree that will allow them to be a part of the music business.

This year Randy’s foundation were able to contribute to the scholarship fund and the crisis center. Thanks to the efforts of many, Kent’s Endowment Fund will continue to help young music lovers for generations to come.

“Kent opened the doors for a lot of us,” Randy explained. “His endowment will continue to grow over the years. So many artists know about it now. I recently told George Strait about it. Kent was one of those people that was slow to talk because he thought a long time about what he was going to say to you. That is a good thing for everyone to learn. So those two things are very close to New Braunfels. Giving to Kent’s Fund and to the crisis center just felt like the right thing to do, instead of giving money away to another community.”

Randy doesn’t do these things for the publicity. During our interview he admitted that talking about himself is his least favorite thing to do.

“I get up and sing, that’s what I do,” Randy said. “I don’t like talking about myself, it’s the worst part of the job. When you put new music out and you have to do all the interviews and stuff, that’s one of the hardest things I struggle with. Even though I have a PR degree and understand the importance of it, it’s not something I enjoy.”

He is most confident on stage, something he learned around 8 years old while performing at church. Music captured his interest at an early age, with a poster of guitar chords taped to his wall. A poster of Cindy Crawford adorned the other wall.

Randy was laughing when he said he studied both posters long enough until he figured out the guitar chords. He started recording himself singing and playing guitar by age 14, using it as a way to critique and learn. Back then he leaned toward ’90s country music, though he admits wanting to be like Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam. However, when he opened his mouth to sing, it was country music that came out.

After all, he grew up singing Baptist hymns in church which has its roots in traditional country music. His early attempts at songwriting were love songs heavy on the melodies.

He wrote Lost and Found at 18 years old while living in San Marcos. It was one of the first original songs he was truly proud of and the first one he played for Finlay. He had heard an ad on the radio about open mic night at Cheatham Street Warehouse. Hearing that one radio ad led him down the path to meet Finlay and each of his band members.

Twenty years later and these guys are still together. His band consists of Geoffrey Hill on guitar, Brady Black on fiddle, Johnny “Chops” Richardson on bass, Les Lawless on drums and Todd Stewart on keys and mandolin. Years later, after Kent passed away, things came full circle when Randy purchased Cheatham Street Warehouse so that generations of future songwriters will have a place to hone their craft.

When our conversation turned to Robert Earl Keen’s recent retirement and Reckless Kelly just announcing they would retire from touring in 2025, Randy had these thoughts.

“In our industry, I’ll believe it when I see it,” he said with a hearty laugh. “It made me sad to read that, although I’m not surprised. I have my own desires to do something else and not be gone from my family so much, and from the roots we’ve put down in New Braunfels. So, I totally get it. When I ask myself, ‘Can I do something else?’ my answer now is no. Right now, I can’t see myself walking away from what I do. We had a calendar year in 2022, we worked every month. We were on a rocket ship in 2019 with the Dave Cobb produced album titled Hellbent. We were primed and ready, 2020 should have been a record year.”

Randy readily admits that artists like Cross Canadian Ragweed and Robert Earl Keen helped pave the road for bands like his to drive down.

“Ragweed pulled all of us up,” explained Randy.“Without them coming before us, it would have been much more difficult for us to make it in this business. Robert Earl Keen changed my life. In 2010, after doing this for 10 years, I knocked on his bus door, sat down with him and said, ‘I’m one of your biggest fans and I write songs and try to be like you.’ He wrote me a letter and I keep it in my music room. He said that no one comes and talks to him like that and thank you so much for that. It was a very thoughtful letter.”

When the pandemic shut the world down in March of 2020, Randy didn’t touch a guitar for several months. Though the break from constant touring was a welcome respite for a hard-working band, it was also anxiety laden. The bills keep coming in, even when the touring revenue stops.

“Like most musicians, playing guitar and writing songs really calms me down. If I’m in a crowded room, I can pick up a guitar, find a corner and I can calm down. Getting back on the road calmed me down. It’s something I know how to do, something I’m good at, something I’m confident in. It’s like riding a bike, you appreciate bike riding a lot more when you can’t ride a bike.

"The pandemic created fear. If it were just me and my wife, we could have taken things a little easier, but we have small kids. We have other people that depend on you. It’s not like I’m the lead singer and hired some guys. We are a band, we split money. If I were to decide to quit, there’s five guys in the band, there’s crew members, bus drivers, managers, agents, PR people and under that umbrella there’s spouses and children.”

Longevity in the music business is a rare gift, one they don’t take lightly.

“The reason we’ve made it for 20 plus years with the same five guys,” Randy explained, “is because there’s checks and balances. We’ve managed to keep each other in check all these years. We’ve beat the system as a band. The system is humility, it’s honesty, it’s leniency, acceptance, forgiveness, and kindness. I set the culture of the band when we started. Good leaders, and I consider myself a good leader, set the culture. If your culture is doing bad things, that will be the culture of your band.

"If your culture is doing good things and caring about your brothers, that will be the culture of your band. I love sports because it is a team effort. I love that atmosphere and that’s what I created with our band. When we win, we all win, not just me. It’s not always perfect or pretty. A democracy is not the easiest type of government to run.

"It’s a give and take, like a marriage. It’s a labor of love. We all could have made more money doing something else. We were fortunate that we all found each other back in San Marcos when we had nothing to lose. I’d like to say to the young people out there that are reading this article, you make your own luck and of course timing plays a big part in it. For me, I’m nowhere near done or even close to being done. I’m 44 years old and I consider this the prime of my life. I still enjoy it, it’s still fun.”

Randy just released Homecoming, one of the best albums of his career, so he will continue touring this year to promote it.

He and Wade Bowen just finished recording Volume 3 of their Hold My Beer series of duet albums and it will be released soon. In addition to owning Cheatham Street, there is also a rooftop bar coming soon to downtown New Braunfels. He and his two business partners are building it. Of all the hundreds of musicians I have interviewed in my life, Randy is one of the most savvy businessmen I’ve met.

He truly understands why they call it the music business because to be successful you must treat it that way. Otherwise, it will be nothing more than a lifelong hobby. Randy lives by the motto of ‘the odds of making it in the music business are a million to one.

Let’s be the one that makes it.’ He loves to beat the odds and it’s obvious that he has done just that. You can follow him and his band on Facebook and at RandyRogersBand.com.