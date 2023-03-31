By Annamarie Hedman, Certified Health Coach & Owner of the H2lifeNB
There is no doubt “healthy aging” is a hot topic in the world of health and wellness. But what do we really know about the process of healthy aging? More importantly, what can WE do as readers to do our best to help manage our health, continue to keep our independence, and maintain a high quality of life as we age? This month, I thought I would embrace the concept of “healthy aging” (as a woman in my 40’s myself), take a look at some research in both the U.S. and other parts of the world, and share some helpful tips and fun recipes that can help jumpstart our “prime time” lives.
In the earlier phases of adulthood, we work hard to provide for our families, build our careers, develop our social connections & relationships, invest in retirement plans, and focus on all of the “must-dos” of life. We have big dreams of traveling and visiting exciting places, playing with future grandchildren, RV life, or garden in our backyard at all hours of the day during retirement. Sounds lovely doesn’t it?
Unfortunately, health statistics for adults in the United States paint a grim picture that often put a halt to our retirement dreams. According to Dr. Williams Sears, (Dr. Sears Wellness Institute),
- More than 50% of all insured adults in the U.S. take prescription medicines regularly for chronic health problems.
- On average, Americans buy more medicine per person than do the people of any other country.
- Three out of four people over the age of sixty-five take medication for chronic illness.
- Twenty-five percent of people over the age sixty-five take 5 or more medicines regularly.
- The average life expectancy rate in the U.S. is 76.4 years old (CDC report on mortality in the U.S. 2021)
Shocking huh? Studies show that Americans are often plagued with the three D’s of disease, disability, and doctors. A world of prescription medications, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high cholesterol, depression, and high medical bills often get in the way of enjoying our “prime time” years. If we continue to follow this standard American model of aging, we will continue to move slower, feel more aches and pains, and continue to wear down, all before we turn 80 years old.
So how can we fix this or better yet prevent it? Let’s take a look at the “centenarians” or the populations of the world referred to as the “blue zones,” areas where people tend to live the longest (consistently reaching 100 years old), and often less likely to suffer from chronic illness. Health experts have studied the original 5 “blue zones” in (1) Sardinia, Italy, (2) Okinawa, Japan, (3) Loma Linda, California, (4) Ikaria, Greece, and (5) Nicoya, Costa Rica, and have identified 9 lifestyle habits of the world’s healthiest, longest-lived people. Habits include:
- Make movement a natural part of your day.
- Know your sense of purpose.
- Prioritize stress relief.
- Eating until you’re about 80% full.
- Eating a largely plant-based diet.
- Drinking alcohol in moderation.
- Connecting with your community.
- Putting family first (whether biological or chosen)
- Choosing your tribe, social circles that support healthy behaviors.
While implementing all 9 habits at one time may sound overwhelming, let’s take a look at what some folks are doing here locally in New Braunfels to create healthier communities and residents one step at a time. I recently had the opportunity to meet the residents of the Larkspur at Creekside, a 55+ residential community, Managing Director of Drever Life Enrichment Services, Isabelle Drever, (who manages all three Larkspur Texas locations), and Brooke Sampson, the Lifestyle Coordinator for a super fun “Make Health Your Hobby” meal prep class. Upon being blown away by their beautiful amenities and community spaces, it was exciting to see such a down-to-earth atmosphere that thinks BIG and empowers their residents to live their best life and have fun doing it. Talk about a community that embraces the concept of prime time living and puts this philosophy into practice. From a state-of-the-art fitness and mind-body center, a robust social calendar of events, community garden, outdoor gourmet kitchen, great room with demonstration kitchen, lap & lounge pool, pickleball court, bocce ball, and movie theatre, let’s just say I was ready to move in.
In our time together, Larkspur residents learned about the importance of nutrition and the connection to our health and well being, followed by a hands-on cooking demonstration. We made delicious “power snack deli bento boxes” and a “chicken & veggie one pan sheet” for dinner. Let me tell you, they were a FUN group who truly captures the spirit of “prime time” living.
The Larkspur Lifestyle+ program is inviting and fun for both residents and community partners. Drever and her sibling Noah, have worked hard to create a brand at Larkspur that allows for people to feel good emotionally, connect to purpose, stay fit and agile, create social connections, stay cognitively challenged, and more! It was refreshing to see the concept of “prime time” living in every aspect of the Larkspur at Creekside residential community.
So my friends, let’s all take a few tips from the “centenarians,” “blue zones,” “prime timers,” or friends at Larkspur and help make health our hobby. Let’s focus on the prevention and repair and be more proactive in our wellness journey, rather than simply accept a bad diagnosis. Let’s keep our internal pharmacy working, our immune system strong, and prioritize the 4 pillars of health (lifestyle, exercise, attitude, and nutrition). Remember, small changes lead to BIG results over time. So focus on 1 small change for your health and build from there. We can all work to invest in our “Individual Retirement Account for HEALTH” and make the second half of our life the best years to come.
Peace, health, and happiness,
Annamarie
About Annamarie Hedman: Annamarie is a Certified Health Coach and believes that a holistic approach to wellness starts with understanding how your lifestyle, activity, attitude, and nutrition choices integrate and set the stage for your overall health. She lives in New Braunfels with her husband and two children and has a passion for helping others live long and live well. For more information visit www.theh2lifenb.com
