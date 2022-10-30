Editor’s note: Pillar of the Community is a new monthly feature that recognizes community service. The individual being profiled need not be a lifelong resident, born here, raised here or even have a lifetime of achievement. He or she does need to have demonstrated a local commitment to service that improves the quality of life in Comal County.
Q. What is the most important thing you have discovered from serving your community?
A. The most important thing I learned is that I always get more than I give when I work to serve others. A side benefit is that you meet the most wonderful people during your service. This community is so diverse and so passionate about their town, and the opportunity to find and get to know other likeminded people is one of the very best benefits of community service.
Q. How did you start your path to community service?
A. Like so many others, I was raised from an early age to give my time and talents to others. My parents were always involved in our church. My mother was the church organist for decades and my father would be in church leadership. I was my mom’s page turner for many years, attending Wednesday night rehearsals and Sunday services.
When I was a teenager, I was part of a team that created a church coffeehouse for our town; creating and decorating the space, organizing entertainment, buying the refreshments and staffing the open hours. I loved being a part of creating something that made a difference for so many of my peers. I think that is where the seeds of my public service and library career were planted.
Q. What organizations or in what way have you contributed to your community throughout the years?
A. I started my involvement in community service to New Braunfels through the Rotary organization. The Rotary clubs raise a lot of money each year and give grants to many non-profit organizations in the community. The clubs also take on service projects that make our community better – from helping to build homes, deliver food, clean up highways or work on special projects. And of course, I am active in both the Friends of the New Braunfels Public Library and the New Braunfels Public Library Foundation.
My other passion is for animals, so I became involved in the Humane Society of New Braunfels, and helped to start a non-profit to spay/neuter community cats, the New Braunfels Community Cat Coalition. I serve on both boards, and put my accounting and business training to use in helping to strengthen the organizations operations.
I have also served the Chamber of Commerce through the Leadership New Braunfels program after my participation in the program in 2011. I have been on the LNB Alumni board for several years, helping to raise funds and awareness for this transformative program. And another organization that I love and help whenever possible is the United Way of Comal County. Their mission to raise money and awareness of resources within our community is so important.
Q. What is your definition of Community Service?
A. I would say that community service is giving your own time to a cause or organization that helps to make the community a better place – whether that is serving the residents of the town or helping to create and maintain the physical spaces.
Q. What advice would you give others who want to serve their community?
A. Find something in our community that you are passionate about, and then find the group or organization that is helping to develop or maintain that and offer your services to them. Every one of us has something that we can give to an organization, and most of them are always needing more hands or voices to help their work move forward. There are so many wonderful and worthy organizations to work with – one of them will be the right fit for you.
Or – if there is a need and no organization is currently supporting that – start your own organization.
Although New Braunfels has grown exponentially over the last 14 years, one of the reasons it still has a “small town” feel is because of the vibrant community service ethos here – so many people working together to keep New Braunfels the best place to be.
