New Braunfels Monthly

Pillars: Community Spotlight

Eric Couch

Pillars - Eric Couch

Eric Couch

 ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung

Eric Couch and his wife Renee have lived in New Braunfels since 1992. He is the executive vice president of First Commercial Bank, where he manages residential lending, and he is a carpenter by trade, having learned the skill as a kid from his grandfather. He spent a couple years in the framing industry before, during and after college. Couch knew he wanted a career in new home construction, but noticed he had a knack for math and that finances seemed to be his gift, he said. A San Antonio neighbor working for a mortgage company suggested he look into the field, and Couch said it was a great fit. After moving to New Braunfels, a manager position at the bank opened up in 1999 while it was building its mortgage company. Couch has now been with First Commercial Bank for 25 years. He has a great staff and loves working for a small and locally owned bank, he said.

family pic - eric couch

He enjoys hunting, golfing, and taking trips with his family, including his two daughters Leslie and Leah. But another one of his greatest passions is community service. He thinks giving of one’s resources and talents is important in making communities a better place for everyone. When I asked Couch about his passion for serving the New Braunfels community, he laughed and said “It’s kind of a hobby.” Couch has served as president of Wurstfest, as chairman of both the New Braunfels Family YMCA and St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, in various roles as part of the New Braunfels Downtown Rotary and is a life member of the New Braunfels Chamber Blue Coats, among many other community positions. With his job at First Commercial Bank, he enjoys that it enables him to encourage positive community growth, and he is passionate about creating career space for young people in New Braunfels.

Stein 1
Stein 2

