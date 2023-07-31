Enjoy the outdoors and the beautiful waters of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers like you have never seen before. Paddle TX has a two-person crystal kayak with LED lights that shine below the surface through the crystal clear bottom. Up to 6 kayaks and 12 people can enjoy the intimate guided trip on either the Comal or the Guadalupe rivers. With many different options, you can enjoy the river and stay cool this summer. Paddle TX offers hourly rentals, lessons, and guided trips for paddle boards and for crystal kayaks you can travel the river on led-lit kayaks featuring a beautiful night trip.
Stacy Thigpen is a native Texan, co owner of Paddle TX and moved to New Braunfels in 2008 with his late wife. In 2017, Stacy started working with Rockin’ R and really discovered paddleboarding. Before that, Stacy was an active person on the waters. Stacy was familiar with water skis, tubing, rafting, and kayaking all are no challenge for Stacy although he says he was not so knowledgeable in paddleboarding. While working for Rockin’ R he was given the opportunity to learn more about paddle boarding and he fell in love.
Paddle TX was born last April over a discussion of bringing crystal kayaks and paddleboards to the rivers of New Braunfels. With a very successful summer, Paddle TX is looking forward to more growth. Paddle TX loves to show the river in a different light. One of the things that Stacy appreciates about Paddle TX is as a local is that it empowers people to see the river from an conservation standpoint.
“With Paddle TX you are not there with everyone else in the river, it is just us,” Stacy says.
The Comal is such a beautiful river, and keeping it that way is so important. Stacy says he’s seen so many people travel to the Comal River from all over.
“We want to experience the river for a long time, and having some rules in place is important to keep it that way,” he said.
I asked Stacy what we could expect on a guided trip with Paddle TX.
“The big thing is peace, quiet, and you get to see the river in a whole new way,” he said. When people are in tubes, you have no idea what you are passing over. Stacy compares it to when you are in a plane and you are passing over all these beautiful places and when you are in a car you get to see all the cool things you are missing. With tubes not being bumper to bumper you get to see the river in a whole new way. Paddle TX does not allow radios on guided trips. It is different, it is beautiful and Stacy says “they are so lucky to have something (the river) so beautiful available to us all the time.”
Paddle boards and yoga? Tell me more about that!
Paddle TX partnered up with Laurel Grace, a local yoga studio for the summer and started offering classes. This can be described as taking yoga to the water. Paddle TX has what you can call a “yoga docking station” that can attach 10 paddleboards. The instructor stands in the middle of the docking station, and the paddleboards attach to it, and it ends up looking like a giant sun. This allows the students to be closer to the instructor, and they can also step back on the boards. When you do paddleboard yoga, you stand on the pad and the instructor is right in front of you, so you can hear the instructor clearly.
“The paddleboard still moves like a paddleboard,” says Stacy, who notes that the class is a lot of fun. “If you fall off it’s not going to go dashing away on the other side out of the river or the lake. It is right there where it was, attached to the docking station, you can just get back on and continue with the movement yoga class.”
Sup Paddleboarding (Stand-up paddleboarding)
This summer is also featuring something new: a SUP (stand-up paddleboard) adventure class. It starts with a beginner class, where Stacy is a level one SUP instructor, with Melody Benton, another instructor from Austin who owns Cypress Roots SUP School on Lake Austin. Classes are limited to ten people per class, and in the beginner class they will go over some basic paddle boarding instruction. This will include how to paddle, how to properly handle a board, how to put the board in the water, how to get off your board, how to carry and attach things to your board and how to maintain an inflatable board. Instructors also teach the classes how to read the rapids. When going down the Guadalupe River you will go down five different sets of rapids, and this class will teach how to navigate those. Stacy says some of these techniques are things people don’t really consider or think about when floating in a tube. Learning these steps will make stand-up paddle boarding easy, safe and fun.
Melody is also a yoga and pilates instructor and a huge movement coach. The instructors like to teach people how to shift your weight and control your balance when you are on your hands and knees. Stacy says “a lot of people know this, they just forget through life.” Stacy says that they start pointing tips out to class participants and have the class practice on the boards. Participants might also do some stretches like toe touches and movement techniques. Doing this will help a participant feel much more comfortable on the boards and more confident about their body. After this, participants will go down the river on a three-hour float. Going down the rapids after learning will be a piece of cake!
“It’s a little bit of community, a little bit of tribe, a little bit of adventure, doing things you have never done before and challenging yourself, but at the same time having two instructors right next to you,” Stacy says.
So readers, enjoy the beautiful outdoors with Paddle TX. With many options to choose from you can enjoy the Comal and Guadalupe rivers in a stylish way. If you have lived here for years and have visited the river countless times, these guided tours are a great opportunity to see the river in a different way.
For board rentals, classes, or more information visit Paddle TX website at https://paddletx.fun/ or 210-325-8650
