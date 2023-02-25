New Braunfels Women's Conference shows strength of sisterhood

Being that this is my first issue as magazine editor, what a great opportunity to write about New Braunfels’ 2nd Annual Women’s Conference — a one-day event for women to grow both professionally and personally. I got to participate and join in on a great conference with many inspiring ladies and keynote speakers.

The conference also had breakout sessions and gave us plenty of time to get to know each other to develop new relationships. I got to chit-chat and network with such wonderful ladies from all over the New Braunfels area, and I can’t wait to be able to tell you readers more about my experience!

I had the wonderful opportunity to capture the cover of the magazine with all the keynote speakers and breakout session leaders as well. These women are amazing. Everyone was so nice and so warm and inspiring. It was such a great time getting everyone together and just cracking jokes and getting everyone to laugh was fun. These lovely ladies were beautiful and great!

New Braunfels Women’s Conference empowers, inspires local professionals On Thursday the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center was overrun with some of the city’s be…

This women’s conference was all about three things — to inspire, connect, and empower! The room was filled with such an array of many inspiring, powerful women. I had a great experience. Walking in at first I was timid and shy. I feel like I am a quiet person and can be an introvert at times. But once I get to know you, and feel more comfortable, I could talk your ear off! As I was walking table to table, I felt like I got more and more comfortable with talking to the different exhibitors and introducing myself got easier and easier. Really just putting myself out to everyone and telling them about myself, my new position as magazine editor — it was such a great networking experience.

Many exhibitors were there showcasing their products and services. Many were local and woman-owned! Just being there surrounded by powerful, strong women was very inspiring. It really made me feel like I connected with everyone.

The opening keynote speaker was Susie Vybiral, founder & CEO of Room Redux and 2022 L’Oreal Paris Woman of Worth. She shared her incredible, inspiring story. Susie really made it known that as women we tend to always be limiting ourselves, we try to put ourselves into a box and self-sabotage. But as women, we need to help each other out. She mentioned that someone told her during the conference, that her shirt was tucked in on one side and she thanked them for letting her know.

Just women helping women. Let your girlfriend, coworker, acquaintance know that their lipstick is smudged — little things like that... things we would all want to be told. Women helping women. We need to encourage one another, we all have things going on in our lives and we all have our own story. Susie mentioned that we need to keep hustling, keep being ourselves, and your people will find you. I felt very empowered and inspired with Susies speech. Dream big. Work hard. Believe you are worthy, and we are stronger together!

After Susie’s speech we had the opportunity to participate in three different breakout sessions with different topics related to women of all ages and backgrounds. These sessions were created to help learn more about yourself, and the other women in the room!

It was such an fun experience. One breakout session, ME360, was such a great experience. ME360 is a agile leadership development and management consulting company based in New Braunfels. Cara Frederick and Kayla Stanley were teaching us all how to network — how to talk to new people, what to ask and what to not ask. I learned the three levels of connection.

We broke up into groups and got to know each other better with questions and developed a better understanding of how to connect and learn how to drive the conversation in a better way. Doing this I had the wonderful opportunity to connect with a wonderful lady by the name of Christine Marie! She was also there networking and we sparked up a conversation about photography and just networking in general.

Getting to know everyone was so much fun and so inspiring. Just being in a room filled with powerful woman makes you want to just go out and do more. I learned that with the help of each other we can conquer mountains. So, fellow readers, I challenge you to do more, get out there and help one another... together we can do more.

I want to thank everyone that participated and joined in. I loved this conference and I cannot wait for the next!