It was a hot Texas day when I met Bri Bagwell at a coffee shop in Gruene.
“I’m ok with the heat,” she says, spoken like a true Texan.
So, we picked a table outside to conduct our interview. An overhead fan offered relief from the triple-digit heat as Bri tells me her story. It is a rare day off for this busy singer songwriter.
Bri and her partner Paul Eason, guitarist in the band Wilder Blue, have lived in New Braunfels for several years now and are currently building a new house together. It is the first time in her life she has felt comfortable enough to put down permanent roots.
She leaves in the morning for a show in her home state of New Mexico, then makes her way to Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. Right in the middle of these four dates, she will dip all the way back to Texas for a show in Corpus Christi.
It reminds me of a story Waylon Jennings once told me. He swore his booking agent booked their shows by putting on a blindfold and throwing darts at a map of America.
“We played at every city the darts landed on,” Waylon drawled. Though the road is a tough life, Bri loves every minute of it and lets the hard work roll off her back like water off a duck.
Bagwell wasn’t born in Texas, but like the old saying goes, she got here as soon as she could. She was born and raised in Las Cruces, New Mexico, the “boot heel” of the state where her parents grew up.
“They were both farmers and were high school sweethearts,” Bri said. “They grew up in a small town, went to a really small high school and they were the epitome of the American dream.”
Bagwell loves telling the story of how her dad learned to play basketball.
“There was a bookmobile that came by the farm once a month,” she said. “He got a book about basketball and taught himself how to play.”
Bagwell’s father received a basketball scholarship to college at the same school where her mother was a cheerleader. He went to law school for a while, but dropped out and became a CPA when her mom got pregnant with her twin brothers.
Bagwell’s dad eventually started his own CPA firm and still runs it today. Her brother also works for the family business, and her other brother works for Edward Jones.
One year, after she finally started making a little money with her music, her dad did her taxes. When she asked him how much she owed, he told her he had paid them for her.
“That is a great accountant,” Bri says with a laugh. “Not only do they do your taxes, they pay them for you too.” Naturally, I asked her for his business card.
The music bug bit Bri at an early age. Her cousin, Kip Callahan Young, was a singer who moved to Nashville and landed a job singing in Jo Dee Messina’s band.
Young Bri idolized Kip and has photos of herself at three years old singing with her onstage. At her daycare center, they often held little variety shows and Bri sang at those.
“My mom once had to bribe me with a doll to get me onstage to sing,” Bri recalled. “She doesn’t have to do that anymore. Maybe a beer, but not a doll.”
Though her family were accountants, they were also musical. Her mother could play lap steel guitar and taught Bri’s cousin how to play. He ended up in Nashville and played in Kenny Chesney’s band for several years.
Her aunts and uncles also played and sang in local bands. There was an old keyboard in the garage, and when she was 13, Bri taught herself how to play piano.
While her parents never pushed her into the music business, they never discouraged her either. They bought her a piano at a church auction when she was 14, and before long she started her first band.
Though her entire family works in the accounting and finance business, Bri never felt pressured to follow in their footsteps. She loved the University of Texas and since it was in Austin, the capital of live music, she wanted to move there.
“I have always loved school and I knew getting an education was important to my parents,” Bri said. “At the time it was the number one accounting school in America, so I moved to Austin and enrolled at UT.”
Bagwell was accepted in to the McCombs Business School and was an accounting major for two years, but switched to marketing and graduated with a marketing degree.
“I knew it would help me in my music career,” she said. “I wish social media would have been around at that time. I would have studied that too, rather than having to hire someone to do it for me.”
After college, Bri worked for a health and beauty startup company in Austin. She was playing gigs all over Texas, often driving back home late at night from a show just in time for a 9 a.m. meeting at her day job.
She soon realized she could not do both -- something had to give. She was 21 years old and thought, what better time to just dive in and pursue her music career full time.
Bri recorded her debut album, “Banned in Santa Fe,” and released it independently.
It was a low-budget recording done at a small studio in Huntsville, Texas. It was produced by Billy Hillman and has stood the test of time as a great-sounding album. There is an innocence about the songs and Bri admits that when she listens to it today, she is very proud of the finished product.
A booking agency in College Station offered to help book her shows. It was a small agency that had Cody Johnson, Adam Hood, Brian Keane and Josh Ward on their roster. This was in 2010, and Bri was able to play shows with all these guys.
It was a great learning experience that taught her many valuable lessons about touring. “It was really fun,” Bri recalls, “even though we were all playing for nobody. It was very hard work but I’ve never had any problem hitting the road and working hard. They say if you do what you love, it never feels like work, but this job definitely feels like work a lot of the time. You just need to not have a problem with that, and I don’t. I never minded loading up the gear in the heat then driving seven hours to the next gig. It’s hard but I love it.”
By this time, she had switched from piano to guitar, because “a guitar is a lot easier to carry than a piano.”
Bri was with that booking agency for a while when Rich O’Toole invited her to play a gig with him in Lindale, Texas, hometown of country superstar Miranda Lambert.
The gig was at a venue called Red 55 Winery. It paid $50 and was a four-hour drive away. She took the gig because she is a huge Miranda fan, and that night a series of events gave her career a huge shot in the arm.
“That night I met this lady that said, ‘Baby you are going to come to my house and play me every song you wrote.’ That lady was Miranda’s mom,” said Bri. “That night I met Beverly and Rick Lambert, and Bev immediately connected me to people in Nashville.”
Before long, Bri was signed to William Morris’ booking agency and got a publishing deal with Sony ATV.
“I had no business getting either one of those things, but it was because of the connections Bev helped me make,” Bri said. “When I signed with William Morris, they didn’t have many Texas artists on their roster. They do now, but not many back then. But it was me, Whiskey Myers, Pat Green, Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers. So, every weekend I was opening shows for them. It was like a dream come true. I was very lucky because opportunities like that don’t happen for everyone.”
Her connections with Beverly helped her land an audition for a spot on a Nashville-produced TV show called “CMT’s Next Superstars.”
Bri made the cut and the added recognition gave her the bump she needed to start her first band. Her publishing deal with Sony helped get her second release, the self-titled EP, out in 2013.
“I was flying back and forth to Nashville,” says Bri. “I think I made 40 round trips in one year. I was writing songs in Nashville then flying back to Austin to play shows with my band. I was able to keep up this pace because I was young, only 23 at the time, and didn’t know any better. I asked Sony if I could record some of my songs and release them on a CD and they agreed. It sounds so good because I got to use the best Nashville guys in the studio.”
The next two years were a blur of songwriting sessions in Nashville and tours all across America with her band.
In 2015 she recorded her second full length album, “When A Heart Breaks,” at Stormy Cooper’s studio in Houston.
It was produced by Lyndon Hughes, who is now the drummer for Wilder Blue. It included the cream-of-the-crop of Texas musicians such as Joe Ely’s guitarist David Grissom.
“While we are talking about that record,” Bri explains, “everything is kind of a blur. It was my first record after my Sony deal ended and I was playing 15 or 20 shows a month while trying to record the album. I’ve been touring for over ten years, sometimes 150 or 200 shows a year. I think your brain only has so much room to retain things. On top of that, every day you are switching gears from songwriting, to creativity, to emails, to business things, to interviews, plus never sleeping enough.”
Her 2018 album, “In My Defense,” continued her successful run up the music charts and contained such hits as “Asphalt & Concrete,” “If You Were A Cowboy,” and “I Can’t Be Lonely.” When it came time to record her latest album, “Corazon Y Cabeza (Heart & Head),” she took her time and had more than 100 songs to choose from.
One of my favorite songs from the album is “Free Man,” a song she wrote at the New Braunfels courthouse during a day serving on jury duty.
“Old Together” could be the theme song for couples still together in their old age. She penned “Sarah” about a close friend who is in a bad relationship, telling her she’s too good to be with someone that treats her badly. Though Bri said she has had her share of bad relationships, she has found her soulmate with Paul.
“I finally have someone in my life that understands me and my schedule,” Bri says. “Since he’s in a band too, we have similar schedules. I’ve never had that before, someone who understands what I do for a living.”
As an independent artist, Bri wears many hats in her music career.
“College taught me a lot about discipline,” Bri admits. “For me, it’s wake up and start working most of the day. Then I have to schedule time to be creative. If that were backwards for me, it wouldn’t work, because I would just be creative all day and ignore the business aspect of it. Somedays I’m a video designer, a social media planner, an advertiser, a budgeter, an accountant, a financial planner and all the other little pieces that go along with this job. I’m very thankful for my college education even though I had out of state tuition debt for a long time. But I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I was never thinking I wanted to be a country music star. Music was just something that I loved and I wanted to figure out how to make a living at it. Also, at that age, I didn’t really know who I was as an artist, I was just trying to find my way.”
With five albums under her belt, Bri is feeling comfortable in her lane.
She credits part of that security to working with producer Rachel Loy.
“When I heard William Clark Green’s ‘Rose Queen’ and ‘Ringling Road’ albums, I wanted to know who produced them. That’s how I found Rachel,” Bri explained. “She was the first person to say, ‘Let’s take a step back and figure out what you want to say at this point in your life.’ No one had ever done that for me before. We were getting ready to record the In My Defense album and she said ‘You have a chance to make a record that really speaks’ and I’m so glad that she said that. I was so focused on getting that one hit song but she wanted me to make an album.”
Her current album, “Corazon Y Cabeza (Heart & Head)” is a fantastic collection of some of the best songs she has written.
Even though she has an incredible voice, Bri considers herself a songwriter first and foremost.
“On my latest record, I’m really proud of it but I had a bit of an album hangover,” Bri admits, “because I felt like it was my best record. It had the most genuine songs and the most ME record I’ve ever made. I finally found my thing. You expect records like that to change your life and it hasn’t really done that for me. My whole career has been more of a slow climb instead of like a moment but you have to remember that records last forever and it will last longer than this moment. I wrote songs that were true to me and specific to my life. Like my song ‘Trenches,’ it is very specific to me and Paul, and it is killing it on streaming platforms. I feel like the album has brought me some respect on the music scene.”
One of the things I have always admired about Bri and her music is the fact that she has the ability to crank things up and rock out when she needs to.
“Many times, I was the only girl that had a band at the festivals,” she explained. “So, I had to have a variety of songs. I had some beer songs, some party songs because I had to in order to play the festivals. I always thought of myself as more of a songwriter but sometimes you have to really kick butt or you won’t be asked back. I feel like I have to make a statement when I play these huge outdoor events, especially if I’m the only female artist there. My agent is constantly fighting for me to have a better spot in the lineup because many festival want to put you on early in the afternoon when there’s no one there.”
A question I always ask songwriters is about their writing process.
Years ago, many writers had to wait until inspiration struck before they could write a song. These days, writers make appointments to co-write with other songwriters or set aside specific times to be creative.
“My publishing deal with Sony trained me to be able to write songs on a schedule,” Bri explained. “I’ve had super successful and super failures in those forced to write situations. I think it’s hit or miss. We were in Mexico this week and I had a song due for this songwriting club that I am the head of. So, I couldn’t miss a day. I was in the hotel room kind of pouting that I had to write a song and everyone else was at the pool. I ended up writing a song that I love, and I haven’t written a song that I love in a couple of months. The name of the song is called A Ring. Paul and I have been together a long time and people ask me all the time, when are ya’ll getting married. They never ask him, just me. If I hadn’t taken the time out of a pool day in Mexico, I wouldn’t have that song.”
Since her last album was released at the tail end of the pandemic, Bri is still touring hard to promote it. These days, her band consists of Phil Medina on drums, Vince Ryan on guitar, Justin Lusk on bass with Bri on rhythm guitar and keyboards.
Occasionally she will add a fifth player such as John Laufenberg on fiddle or get lucky enough to have Paul join her on guitar and harmonies. Her next Texas show is at Bucks Backyard in Buda on August 19. She will be in Kansas, Washington, Nebraska, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas this fall. Keep up with her tour dates, her podcasts and all of her amazing music at BriBagwell.com.
