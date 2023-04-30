When you live in a state the size of Texas, it can often take an entire day of driving to get to a neighboring state. This may be why day trips are so popular in our state. There are TV shows, magazines, internet blogs and Facebook pages devoted to Texas day trips. During the pandemic, we spent many hours reading about them and dreaming of the day when we could hit the road for a drive through the beautiful Hill Country. A few weeks ago, we decided to take a short day trip to one of our favorite spots, the tiny town of Luckenbach.
Luckenbach is a town steeped in Texas history. Just saying the name brings up images of simpler times in our lives when things moved a little slower. The place even had a song written about it -- the Waylon Jennings hit “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)”.
Each time we visit Luckenbach, time seems to slow down and all the modern-day stress melts away. It was founded back in the 1850s when the Luckenbach family traveled 12 miles from Fredericksburg and settled in the area around Grape Creek. They built several buildings, including a blacksmith shop, a dancehall and a post office. Zip code 78647 was established, but was retired when the post office closed in 1971. William Luckenbach was the town’s first postmaster. Minna Engel became postmaster in 1886 and changed the town’s name from Grape Creek to Luckenbach in honor of her husband Albert Luckenbach. The town continued to exist for the next 84 years and by 1970 it was owned by Benno Engel, a direct descendant of Minna Engel and Albert Luckenbach.
One morning in January of 1970, Fredericksburg resident Guich Koock stopped by the home of his good friend and rancher Hondo Crouch. He had brought an ad from the local paper that announced that the town of Luckenbach was for sale. It seemed that Mr. Engel was getting older, and no one in his family was interested in running the town, so he decided to sell it. The two men met with Benno Engel and purchased the small town for $29,000. Engel failed to mention the government was closing the post office, which Hondo and Guich had been counting on for extra revenue.
The town got a major boost in 1973 when Texas icon Jerry Jeff Walker recorded his classic “Viva Terlingua” album at the Luckenbach Dancehall. Walker would return two more times to record albums at Luckenbach -- once in 1977 for “A Man Must Carry On” and again in 1994 for “Viva Luckenbach.”
Then, in 1977, things got crazy when Chips Moman and Bobby Emmons got the idea to write a song about Luckenbach. They heard Guy Clark talking about a recent visit to the little town and suggested he write a song about it. In typical Guy fashion, he told them that they should write the song, so they did. Waylon Jennings recorded it and had friend Willie Nelson join him on the last verse. It became a huge hit and changed the tiny town forever. On a side note, Waylon publicly stated that he was not a fan of the song, but knew it would be a huge hit. Soon, tour buses packed with tourists were arriving daily to dump hundreds of people into the little town that was not equipped to handle crowds of this size. Hondo did not live long enough to witness the onslaught of people. Sadly, he died from a sudden heart attack a year before the song was released.
Today, Luckenbach is basically the same as it was when Hondo was the owner and most famous citizen. It is still owned and operated by members of Hondo’s family, and they have kept things simple. The oak trees still provide ample shade to sit and watch live music on a hot summer day.
To get an idea of what has been done over the past few decades, I spoke with Alex Cortez, a longtime employee who handles social media for Luckenbach.
“These days no one lives in Luckenbach anymore,” Cortez said. “For many years, the sign posted that the population was three people. The Engel family sold the original house on the property to the current owners and we are going to preserve it. Right now, it is mainly used for storage.”
The entire property is about 12 acres and includes the original post office, dancehall and several other historic buildings.
Cortez said the crew recently built a bigger merchandise shop, and the owners and store managers work hard to stock only high-quality items.
“We used the old original feed store and repurposed the wood to build the new gift shop,” Cortez said.
It’s difficult to estimate just how many people make the trek to Luckenbach.
But Cortez said that one of the gift shop cash registers generates more than 1 million sales receipts in a year.
“The old original restrooms were in a flood plain, so we built new clean restrooms near the entrance to the parking lot,” Cortez said. “The old building that housed the grill and snack bar was in bad shape and when the lady that ran it retired, we closed it. Now there is a food truck on site if anyone gets hungry while visiting.”
A small stage behind the post office serves as a performance area for solo singer songwriters. The group built a bigger stage for Ryan Bingham when he began hosting his festivals in Luckenbach.
Small Creek Hats from Boerne also rents a space in the hamlet to sell custom shaped and fitted cowboy hats.
All of these amenities make Luckenbach the perfect day trip from New Braunfels. They have free live music seven days a week, so weekdays work just as well as weekends for your day trips.
We went on a Sunday afternoon and saw free performances by Michael Hearne, Lisa Morales, Matt Hillyer and Walt Wilkins.
It takes about 90 minutes to get to Luckenbach from our city depending on the route you take. My favorite route, though it adds about an hour to your travel time, is to start on River Road and follow it to FM 306 north of Canyon Lake. When you reach Highway 281, head north to Blanco. You will be traveling through a beautiful section of the Texas Hill Country on this part of your trip.
If you are hungry when you arrive in Blanco, you can stop for lunch at the Redbud Café. It is located right downtown on the square. From Blanco, take FM 1623 heading west out of town. In about 10 miles you will take another left on FM 1888. I love this part of the drive because it follows the beautiful Blanco River for several miles. FM 1888 will dead-end into FM 1376 and you will turn right at the stop sign. In about 5 miles, Luckenbach Road will appear on your left. There may not be a street sign here because people love to steal it. Once you enter Luckenbach Road, follow the signs to the parking lot.
Once you park, the first building you pass is the restrooms, which is always a welcome sight after a few hours on the road. Most live music starts at 1 p.m., so if you want to sit at one of the picnic tables, you need to arrive no later than 12:30 p.m. because they get claimed very quickly. It is always a good idea to bring lawn chairs just in case the tables are all taken.
We always bring a large bag to carry bottled water, Buddy’s water bowl, koozies, sunglasses, hand wipes and snacks. They have a large selection of beer, wine, soft drinks and water. You are not allowed to bring in any alcoholic beverages. There is an ATM on site and credit cards are welcome everywhere. Always wear cool, comfy clothes and good walking shoes, because there is some walking involved in a Luckenbach visit.
Remember to take some cash to put in the musicians’ tip jar. We bought lunch from the food truck and ate at our picnic table. We picked the crispy tacos and they were delicious. For dessert, I had an oatmeal cream pie cookie. I heard several people comment on how good the hamburgers were. While the menu is limited, there is something for everyone.
The magic of Luckenbach is its tranquility. It is common for first-time visitors to be underwhelmed by how small the place is, with a lack of any hustle and bustle. Once you arrive and settle in for a few hours of food, drinks and live music, time seems to stand still. Few people are on their phones, and if they are, it is just to take keepsake photos.
People are talking to each other, tapping their toes to the music and just enjoying time away from the rat race. Just recently, two statues were commissioned and placed on a bench next to the post office. They represent the two most important men in Luckenbach’s history: Hondo Crouch and Jerry Jeff Walker. When Hondo bought the sleepy little town back in 1970, he quickly proclaimed that “everybody is somebody in Luckenbach.”
It is the statement they put on the back of all their t-shirts. That attitude is what makes Luckenbach one of our favorite day trips. To learn more about this fascinating Texas town and for a complete schedule of events, check out their website at LuckenbachTexas.com.
