It is no secret that New Braunfels is a fantastic city to live in. Over the past decade, all of America seems to have discovered our secret, and we have become one of the fastest growing zip codes in the country.
Anyone that lives in a tourist town knows the challenges that local residents face when they want to venture out to enjoy a night on the town.
When your favorite venue becomes so crowded you can barely get in the door, your night out can be disappointing.
Fortunately, our city still has many spots to enjoy good food, cold drinks and live music. Many cater to a local crowd rather than trying to attract the weekend tourists.
You just have to know where to look.
Freiheit Country Store
When I think of a venue where the local residents go to hang out and enjoy live music and good food, Freiheit Country Store comes to mind.
For years it was considered to be on the outskirts of town. Located at 2157 FM 1101, the original building was built in 1889 as a meeting place for the local community. Once surrounded by open fields, it is now in the heart of Creekside and Freiheit Village. In addition to featuring live music, they also have a full service restaurant that serves all your favorite comfort food.
“My family purchased Freiheit in 2006, and it was mainly a restaurant with live music three or four times a year,” said owner Cody Reimer.
Reimer’s musician buddies like Jon Wolfe and Jason Allen began playing shows, and Jason started a Wednesday night music series in 2009.
“Guys like them gave me the music bug, and I have had a passion for it ever since,” Reimer said.
The live music lineup went “full throttle” in Dec. 2015 when Freheit received a liquor license.
“I still get exhausted looking at our music lineup because of the work it takes to have multiple ticketed events a week,” Reimer said. “My goal moving forward is to do less ticketed events and have free admission concerts, but that takes a strong local force for that to succeed.”
Reimer credits bands like Gary Glenn & the 20X Band for making free concerts possible.
“Gary was my first attempt to try free admission on Friday nights, and it has become a great success over the years,” he said. “The locals have been a major part of our success over the past few years and now the new Creekside locals are helping continue that tradition. Live Music and the musicians that graced the Freiheit stage, helped put this little burger joint on the map and for that, we say thank you!”
You can see their full menu and live music schedule at FreiheitCountryStore.net.
Riley’s Tavern
Another favorite local hangout is the historic Riley’s Tavern, located just a few miles from New Braunfels off Hunter Road in Hunter, Texas.
It is housed in an 1895 building that was once the Galloway Saloon. Riley’s was the first venue to be awarded a beer license in 1933 after prohibition had ended.
Today, new owner Joel Hoffman often performs with his band or books popular area performers as well as classic country acts.
“I am the third owner of Riley’s,” said Joel, “having purchased it in 2004. My main goal was to promote the local music scene. Little did I know that scene would turn into what it is today.”
Joel said the venue has seen “slow but steady growth” over the years.
“I wanted to have a stable business to rely on to raise a family with,” he said. “We book local acoustic acts on weeknights and full band shows on the weekends. We also do ticketed shows and feature great bands from the Texas music scene. We rely on our local regulars to bring the daily vibe to Riley’s, and the people that come to see bands as well.”
Riley’s Tavern is a place where locals and tourists can intermingle. In 2014, the business received the State and National Landmark status. They are currently celebrating their 90th year in business.
To buy tickets and learn more about their history, go to RileysTavern.com.
Villa at Gruene
When Villa at Gruene, 1190 Gruene Road, opened their doors in 2012, it was designed and operated as a winery.
It eventually became an event center for weddings and other celebrations. Today, it has a full bar, a large indoor room and a shaded patio that allows them to feature live music year around.
Casey Frank handles booking the events and live music at the Villa.
“Live music was the key ingredient to drawing in and keeping both locals and travelers at the venue,” she explained.
The Villa offers the stage to local singers, songwriters and storytellers five nights a week from Wednesday through Sunday.
“We believe in establishing its name by attracting the undiscovered talent, the up-and-coming, and the troubadours that have lived the life and care to share it,” Casey said. “We cater to our local patrons, as they’re the folks who keep our lights on and our hearts happy. We pride ourselves on superior customer service, great drinks, fun, friendly staff and our desire to keep our locals happy with our support of kids and pets at the establishment. We regularly host happy hour events for local businesses and social clubs and lead with servant hearts for local non-profit events.”
Cold drinks, cool tunes and good people, that’s the Villa at Gruene’s mission statement. Any questions you want answered can be found at info@villaatgruene.com.
Gruene’s Last Call
Gruene’s Last Call is a woman-owned cocktail lounge tucked away at 2348 Gruene Lake Dr.
“We are owned by my grandmother, Brenda and myself,” said owner Kenzie. “Brenda has lived in Texas for over 20 years and in New Braunfels for 9. I’m new to the community coming from Chicago in January of 2022.”
The venue prides itself on being an establishment for the locals, whether they were born and raised here or new to our growing community.
“Being in Gruene where music is the heart of our community, the decision to host local artists was a no brainer,” Kenzie said. “We are continuously seeking out new artists to add to our rotation and keeping the ones we know and love on the schedule.”
Gruene’s Last Call has music every Thursday and Sunday, and recently added Jazz & Bourbon on rotating Tuesdays.
“Our guest feedback we hear often is ‘this place makes me feel at home,’” Kenzie said. “That has been our goal all along, to provide an atmosphere and space that is warm and welcoming where you can let go of your troubles and be amongst friends. Think of us as a ‘Cheers’ bar with an elevated drinking experience.”
GruenesLastCall.com will keep you informed about this cozy cocktail bar.
Muck & Fuss and the Sidecar
Muck & Fuss and the Sidecar sit next door to each other at 295 E. San Antonio St. Muck & Fuss offers live music on their outdoor patio, while the Sidecar has an intimate room in the basement of Prince Solms Inn.
Tanya Daniels, director of operational development, gave me some information on both venues.
“Muck & Fuss is a locally owned craft beer and burger restaurant with a chef-inspired menu and a truly unique beer selection,” Daniels said. “The outdoor biergarten is an ideal place for locals to enjoy live music by a variety of artists.”
Owners Terry and Celina Muckenfuss, local live music lovers, had the vision to include weekly performances to enhance the guest experience and to create a fun, family friendly atmosphere.
Since Muck & Fuss opened in 2018, it has become a beloved restaurant and live music destination for our growing community.
“An evening at Sidecar, located at the historic Prince Solms Inn, is like stepping back in time,” Daniels said. “The ambiently lit speakeasy features an extensive whiskey selection, live jazz and fantastic tapas.”
Sidecar opened five years ago in what was formerly known as the Uptown Piano Bar. The venue offers live music every evening with a mix of piano soloists during the week and jazz ensembles on the weekends.
“There is live music almost everywhere you go. What sets Sidecar apart is the style of music we focus on,” Daniels said. “Traditional, ragtime and swing jazz with a sprinkling of touring musical groups of similar style. It has proved to be essential to the identity of the bar and adds to the growing popularity in the town. Since first opening, we have gained a loyal base of locals that make Sidecar their regular haunt but also have a growing clientele of winter Texans, tourists and newcomers to New Braunfels.”
You can find information about both venues at MuckandFuss.com.
Happy Cow Bar & Grill
“We definitely are a place that attracts more residents from New Braunfels than any other area,” explains John Perry, owner of Happy Cow Bar & Grill in Hunter. “Every time we have a ticketed concert, we sell tickets through Eventbrite, and they provide the location of the ticket buyers. The stats definitely back up the claim that we get more locals than tourists.”
Perry said that a big challenge is “that not everyone knows we exist or if they do, they think Hunter, Texas is far away.”
“Our primary customer demographic is people aged 30 and above,” Perry said. “Many of our regular customers are long time Comal County and Hays County residents. It seems as though the people that know about Happy Cow are those who have lived here a long time, even though the bar has not been here a long time compared to others in the area.”
The outdoor stage is situated underneath huge oak trees, and the venue puts on a great light show for every concert.
“When I built the outdoor stage, I also made sure that I bought really good sound equipment,” Perry said. “We are a dive bar, and I want to keep that look and feel, but I never want to have an artist turn down an offer to come back because we had sub-par equipment.”
Having good equipment makes for a better customer experience, too.
“I have managed to book some fairly big names for a place this size since I built the stage in 2017,” Perry said.
Kolby Cooper, Randall King, The Dirty River Boys, Adam Hood, The Damn Quails, Bart Crow and Bruce Robison have all played at Happy Cow, among many others.
“It’s probably our number one source of getting new customers out here,” Perry said. “Live music does get people out here and keeps the Happy Cow on their mind so they come back.”
HappyCowBar.com is their website that has the menu and live music calendar. Trust me, Hunter, Texas is just a few miles away and you don’t have to get on I-35 to get there.
Our Lady Bar & Patio
Jennifer and Bobbie Sullinger are the owners of Our Lady Bar & Patio, located at 1720 Gruene Road.
The business will celebrate its sixth birthday on Aug. 8.
“Jenn runs the show and I do what I can to help with her vision,” Bobbie said. “She wanted to have a bar that we thought we’d like to go to. Something that was more like a neighborhood place, where you would always run into a friend, possibly make a new one. So yeah, a local place, a neighborhood bar, that’s us for sure. We don’t do much advertising. As soon as you start doing that, you aren’t that local place anymore.”
The business relies on word of mouth – friends telling friends.
“It’s also how we’ve approached live music,” Bobbie said. “The musicians we’ve brought in for the weekly shows, they are incredibly personable entertainers. They’ve become friends of the bar. They make that connection with our patrons who give back their appreciation, all of that is reflected in the experience at our place. It all comes together when everybody is having a great hang.”
Our Lady Bar and Patio usually hosts live music on Friday.
“Something to look forward to as the weekend arrives,” Bobbie said.“It’s definitely our busiest day of the week, so yeah, live music makes the Friday. I try to make playing at our place as easy and enjoyable as possible. We have a few locations that performers can set up. Inside there are a couple, most commonly in the big room at the entry. Outside we have a covered patio and a stage that is under the oak trees. I always have good sound available to the musicians with the PA ready to go and house sound connected.”
Their Facebook site is OurLadyNBTX and it is the best way to check out this local hangout.
Billy’s Ice
Billy’s Ice, located at 1193 Loop 337, is a popular local venue that was converted from a drive-through convenience store into a unique Texas style open-air bar.
Local businessman Bob Wilson purchased the venue a few years ago and has continued the culture started by previous owner Nick Sisoian.
Anytime there is a need to hold a benefit concert or fundraiser for someone in need, Billy’s Ice is the go-to venue in town.
On any given night you will have a crowd of local patrons, as well as a popular hangout for many local musicians.
Garage doors can be opened or closed depending on weather conditions so patrons can enjoy a full bar and an 800 sq. ft. covered deck. You can keep up with their many events at BillysIce.com.
Faust Brewing Co.
You can visit the Faust Brewing Co. at 499 S. Castell Ave. In addition to brewing many great beers, they recently expanded their outdoor biergarten to include a covered stage and a food truck.
Alex Meixner has assumed the duty of booking the live music and has assembled a fantastic variety of talented musicians for their upcoming schedule. Though they only recently reopened to the public, the Faust has quickly become a popular spot for locals to relax, have a drink and enjoy live music. FaustBrewing.com is their website to keep tabs on all their upcoming events.
Gruene Grove
Another popular local attraction is the Gruene Grove, located at 1263 Gruene Road. Food is provided by the Wurst in Gruene food truck, and they have live music seven nights a week. There is an outdoor covered stage in the patio area and on Wednesday nights, they host acoustic music in the underground speakeasy.
General Manager Chris Rue always books a solid lineup of local musicians that make this a very popular hangout for local residents. You can find their information at GrueneGrove.com.
Krause’s Café
Krause’s Café, at 148 S. Castell Ave. has a large stage under the outdoor pavilion that attracts both local and touring bands. Locals love to attend the Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings and then stick around for the live music that afternoon. Local musician Stewart Mann handles the band booking and has brought in some first-class talent. See their complete schedule at KrausesCafe.com.
Phoenix Saloon
The Phoenix Saloon, at 193 W. San Antonio St. has an interesting history as part of downtown New Braunfels.
Ross and Debbie Fortune purchased the building and reopened it in 2010 after several years of painstaking renovations.
With its large stage and smaller acoustic stage, it is the perfect venue for our local musicians to play.
Ross, a music writer from Liverpool, England, still handles all the music bookings and has fantastic taste in music.
Their award-winning chili attracts foodies from all over the world, but locals love to spend happy hours at the bar after a hard day at work.
Keep an eye out for something special happening in the basement bar very soon. My lips are sealed but after getting a sneak peek, you will not be disappointed. Locals also know that they offer chili tacos as a weekday lunch special, even though it’s not on the menu. Read all about their amazing history at ThePhoenixSaloon.com.
Watering Hole Saloon
The Watering Hole Saloon sits just off I-35 at 1390 McQueeney Rd. The fact that it’s off the beaten path makes it a perfect hangout for our local residents.
They have one of the largest air-conditioned dance floors in town. They feature live music Thursday through Sunday and offer a wide variety of formats. Wateringholesaloon.com is where you will find all you need to know about this popular local night spot.
Even though our city is growing at a rapid pace, our local residents still have plenty of choices when it comes to enjoying a night of live music without fighting huge crowds. Now go out and have some fun at these venues, but let’s keep it a secret among ourselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.