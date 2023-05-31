Matthew and Robin Briggs are a perfect example of a local musical family. Together they own and operate Beagle’s Nest Studio, plus they stay busy raising twins Brinkley and Shepherd. Matthew is a full-time musician and instructor at the studio. Robin is a registered nurse working for Texas Lutheran University’s nursing school. She is a New Braunfels native, but Matthew was born in San Marcos.
“I love being able to share the places I grew up visiting with our children,” Robin explained. “I love the pride we have in our city. This town is so supportive when called upon. We have amazing people living here.”
As a family they enjoy many outdoor activities like fishing, skiing and backyard dance parties on their patio.
“We do family adventures to Lowe’s,” Robin noted, “and Shepherd likes looking at the toilets. We enjoy going to church, then pizza at Peter Piper, where Matthew likes the games more than the kids.”
Other favorite restaurants include Adobe Café, Pat’s Place and Chick-fil-A. If they venture out for live music, it is usually at Freiheit Country Store, Krause’s Café, Brauntex Theatre, Pour Haus or Gruene Hall.
“Matthew talks to everyone,” Robin explained. “He is always volunteering his time and going above and beyond for his students, friends and family. Since I have lived here my entire life, we tend to see someone we know every time we go out.”
This year, Matthew and Robin hosted the 17th Annual Briggs Family Hair Drive to collect hair for Locks of Love and Wigs for Kids. Together they are part of the ever-growing group of musicians that call New Braunfels home.
For the past few decades, musicians have moved to our city from a wide variety of places. The reason for this migration can be traced back to several events. It started with Gruene Hall booking more Texas acts and radio station KNBT-FM changing their format from classic country music to Americana in March of 1996.
As more musicians moved into town, more venues opened to take advantage of all the local talent. This trend greatly benefited the musicians who were born in New Braunfels. They now had more places to play right here in their hometown. I reached out to a group of our local musicians to find out the things they liked most about our city. There are so many musicians living here that there was no way to include everyone, but a good variety are represented.
I sent everyone the same six questions and invited spouses to contribute if they wanted to. The questions are: Were you born here, and if not, why did you pick New Braunfels to live? What do you like about living here? What are your favorite things to do as a family? What are some of your favorite restaurants or hangout spots in town? What are your favorite places to enjoy live music? When you go out, do you get recognized, or do people give you space to enjoy time with family and friends?
Cody and Shannon Canada were part of the first group of musicians to move here from Oklahoma as the Red Dirt and Americana music formats began to join forces. Cody was the frontman and founding member of Cross Canadian Ragweed. Behind the scenes, Shannon did all the heavy lifting with management, bookings and merchandise.
After the band broke up in 2010, Cody formed Cody Canada & the Departed.
Together, he and Shannon opened a School of Rock teaching school in April of 2018. Their two sons, Dierks and Willie, took music lessons there and soon formed a band called Waves.
The Canadas have planted roots here and have called New Braunfels home for more than two decades.
“What’s not to love,” said Cody. “I was born in Pampa, Texas, but we moved to New Braunfels because of the hippie river vibe and the music scene. We love the live music here but also love taking the dogs to restaurants on Sunday and having a beer.”
Cody named Krause’s Café, Myron’s Steakhouse, A-Tan Bistro and the Downtowner as favorite hangouts. They love going to Gruene Hall, but prefer spring and fall when the weather is cooler.
“I don’t go out as much as I used to,” Cody explained, “but if I get recognized I’m more than happy when that happens. Ninety-nine out of 100 times it’s all good and friendly. I’d rather it be that way than them saying, ‘Man, I hate that guy.’”
Drew and Holly Kennedy weren’t born in New Braunfels, but got here as soon as they could. They were both from Pennsylvania and moved here when Drew decided to pursue music as a full time job.
“Holly got a job as a waitress at the Gristmill Restaurant and I got a job at Miller & Miller Insurance until I could get my music career going,” Drew said. “We moved here because of the wonderful community of musicians and great local radio station, KNBT. We have been here 20 years and it’s gotten bigger but it still feels small downtown. We like to hike Panther Canyon with our sons Hank and Oliver and take our dog Nash for walks around our neighborhood. We love Landa Park, Wurstfest and Folkfest. We enjoy Krause’s Café, Calahan’s Pub, Downtown Social and the Farmer’s Market is killer! If we check out live music, it’s usually at Redbird Listening Room, Brauntex Theatre, Whitewater Amphitheater, Gruene Hall or Billy’s Ice. If someone recognizes me it’s usually at HEB. I don’t mind -- it means someone is out there listening.”
Kristi and Josh Grider moved to New Braunfels at the suggestion of their close friends Holly and Drew Kennedy. Kristi is from Kerrville and Josh was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
“It checked the Hill Country box for Kristi,” Josh explained, “plus it was close to Austin and San Antonio. Throw in a couple of rivers and it was a perfect fit.”
Kristi agrees: “We absolutely love the community here. Our neighbors are kind and friendly, the schools are amazing and the scenery and food are top notch. It’s a great town to raise a family.”
Going to Landa Park, hiking Panther Canyon or taking a train ride are fun family activities they like to do with their two sons, JJ and Evan.
“Lately our favorite outing is to go downtown for delicious German food and beer at Krause’s Café,” said Kristi, “then walk over to Rhea’s for ice cream.”
She reveals that Josh is a great cook, so meals at home happen often, but they also enjoy The Birdhouse in Gruene, Muck & Fuss, New York Pizza Pub, Myron’s, Herbert’s and the chicken bacon sandwich at Naturally Café.
Other fun activities include tubing the Comal River or shopping at downtown boutique stores like The Local and River Rose. If they go out for live music, it is usually to Gruene Hall or the Redbird Listening Room.
“My favorite is probably the Backyard at Gruene Home Concert series,” explains Kristi. “It is hosted by our good friends, Rod and Sandi Mueller. Sandi is always cooking up something amazing, and they’ve cultivated a magical atmosphere out there. You can hear a pin drop when the artists are playing and telling their stories.”
Kristi and Josh both enjoy meeting fans if they are out in public and enjoy hearing their stories if someone has a connection to one of their songs.
Mike Atkins was born in Liberty, Texas, and he and wife Teresa moved to New Braunfels after living in Nashville and Tacoma, Washington.
When Mike landed a job at Pete’s Dueling Pianos in Austin, they picked New Braunfels to live. They always loved our city and felt like the driving was a sacrifice worth it to live here and work there.
They have witnessed an explosion of growth since moving here in 2008, but still love the small town vibe of the city.
When their children were younger, Landa Park was a popular hangout spot. They like 2 Tarts, Huisache Grill, McAdoo’s and have recently discovered the Root Cellar. If they are in the mood for some live music, Mike says they will head over to the Sidecar at Prince Solms Inn, Krause’s Café, the Brauntex Theatre or the biergarten at Faust Brewing Company.
“For the most part, people give us our space,” Mike says, “but we always enjoy it when people stop us and talk.”
Jade Marie Patek and husband Eric Starr
are recent additions to our city. She was born in Luling, and he was born in Boerne. Eric’s job brought him to town, and Jade Marie loves it because it is a great music and artist community. They both love the rivers that flow through town and the central Texas location makes it easier for Jade Marie to travel for her shows. They often take their dog Burt for a swim or go watch their friends play a gig at a local venue. They have many favorite restaurants and hangout spots that include Cantina del Rio, McAdoo’s, NB Tortilleria, Noli’s Vite, Gristmill River Restaurant, Gruene River Grill, Calahan’s Pub and Krause’s Café.
If some live music is on the schedule, they love Gruene Hall, Billy’s Ice, Gruene Grove, Pour Haus, Villa at Gruene and Freiheit Country Store.
“For the most part, I don’t think anyone recognizes me,” Jade Marie says, “unless they are at one of my shows. If they do, I love it. Please come say hi.”
It is obvious that she’s a very modest person because all the music lovers in our town know her and love her music.
Zack and Marci Walther are another music family who are heavily involved in our city. Zack was raised in West Columbia and Marci is from Crockett, Texas. Zack is a full-time musician and Marci was recently named Campus Teacher of the Year at Lamar Elementary. Though the town has changed a lot, they still enjoy the small town charm.
Since Zack travels a lot, they like to spend time together in their backyard with daughters Ashton and Dani. Occasionally they enjoy a dip in the river or a lazy drive down River Road. They like The Float House, Cravings, Granzin’s BBQ, Krause’s Café, 2 Tarts Bakery and Scores Sports Bar.
When you play music for a living, you don’t often get to go to other live shows, but when the opportunity arises, they like Freiheit Country Store, the Brauntex Theatre and Villa at Gruene, just to name a few. Zack and Marci host an annual cancer benefit called Lennon Aid in honor of their daughter Lennon. She passed away in 2015 after being diagnosed with leukemia. You can learn more about the organization at Lennon-Aid.org.
Randy & Chelsea Rogers have definitely put down permanent roots in New Braunfels. Chelsea is from Plainview and runs River Rose Boutique downtown. Randy was born in Cleburne and has nearly all of his business ventures here. They both love the historic downtown area and feel that it is important to support the local owners. They love family outings to the river with their children River and Rainey and have spent many summer afternoons hanging out at Lonestar Floathouse.
“I dig my lunch spots,” Randy explains. “In no particular order, I like Las Fontanas, McAdoo’s, The Reel, A-Tan and Freiheit County Store. My wife makes fun of me because I like to ‘lunch.’ Truth is, I like seeing the people from my town. The bartenders, servers and business owners that make up our community. After being on the road for days or weeks at a time, it makes me feel like I’m home. I love Whitewater Amphitheater; it is hands down in the Top 5 of the places I’ve played. So many people here don’t know how lucky we are to have this in our backyard. I love my HEB. I shop there every week. I know most if not all of the employees. I’m always treated with respect and I appreciate that. The locals know we have a vibrant music community here in town and I have never felt more comfortable.”
Wade and Shelby Bowen have called New Braunfels home for many years. Wade is the brother-in-law of Cody Canada and often records duet albums with his best friend, Randy Rogers. Their latest album, Hold My Beer and Watch This - Volume 3, is set for a July 7 release. Wade was born in Waco and has lived here for 19 years. “I love the town itself,” said Wade. “It has always just felt so comfortable to me. The downtown area feels like a step back in time but with some good chaos. I am fighting it’s growth in my heart but I know it’s a good thing.
We love the restaurants here and the small town atmosphere it has. I love being able to head to the square knowing we will see friends and family.” Their favorite restaurants include Dos Rios, Myron’s, Las Fontana’s, McAdoo’s, The Reel and Muck & Fuss. They love riding horses at Hollow Tree Ranch and really love their entire neighborhood. For live music, they like Gruene Hall and Whitewater Amphitheater, but also enjoy the laid back atmosphere of Villa at Gruene. “Sometimes we get recognized when we go out,” Wade said, “but it has never been an issue. I love the people in this town and enjoy almost everything about it. I tell people I feel like I live in a movie! That’s a good feeling.”
Bri Bagwell and boyfriend Paul Eason are both staples on the Texas music scene. She is a successful singer songwriter and Paul is a member of the Americana group Wilder Blue.
Bri was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and moved to Austin in 2005. Paul lived in San Antonio, so they decided to meet in the middle and have lived in New Braunfels for three years.
“We actually bought property here,” explained Bri, “and just broke ground on our new house. It’s the first city where I’ve felt comfortable planting roots. It still feels like a small town but has all the amenities we need.
“It has amazing restaurants, plenty of live music venues,shopping of all kinds and a river within walking distance of our house. I love how New Braunfels has worked to preserve the history of the town. We love Landa Park, Wurstfest and we have season passes to Schlitterbahn. Downtown is the perfect place to enjoy Scoop Street ice cream with Paul’s six year old daughter Sierra.
“We have a huge list of favorite restaurants and I feel bad if I leave some places out. You can frequently find us at Krause’s Café, Muck & Fuss, Mozie’s, Gruene Coffee, Kora Kora, Cody’s, Guadalupe Brewing, McAdoo’s, Lonestar Floathouse, Myron’s and Huisache Grill. Our favorite dive bars are Hoity Toit and Riley’s Tavern. Gruene Hall is the Godfather of all things live music in our town and state.
“We love the intimacy of the Redbird Listening Room. Billy’s Ice has a great music lineup, as does Krause’s Café and the Gruene Light. Whitewater Amphitheater is just down the road. I have heard so many times, ‘we saw you and Paul but didn’t want to bother you.’ That makes me feel like we get recognized more than we know. I feel like it’s a fun mixture of ‘can we get a picture’ or a night out where we don’t hear that at all.”
Alex Meixner was an honorary citizen of New Braunfels years before he and his wife Paula moved here from Florida.
Paula was born in Fort Worth and is a 6th generation Texan. Alex was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and wanted to move to Texas to be closer to Paula’s family.
“New Braunfels has always been so welcoming to me,” Alex said. “The people, the other musicians and the overall scene has a great vibe built on tradition, but always evolving.”
Paula explained the reason they like living in New Braunfels: “The people. They take pride in living here and actively contribute to improving the community. This is how humans are meant to interact with each other, supporting and lifting each other up.”
Alex and Paula enjoy tubing, hiking and taking drives down River Road. They enjoy eating at a variety of restaurants like New York Pizza Pub, Bootleggers, TinTop Burgers, Torchy’s Tacos, Crosswalk Café, Krause’s Café, Buttermilk Café, the Root Cellar and the Black Whale.
They love any place that serves Alex Meixner’s Polka Pilsner beer. Paula enjoys listening to live music at home, since Alex is always playing some kind of instrument around the house, plus incredible musicians are always dropping by to jam or record music. If they do venture out to hear some live music, it’s usually at the Faust Brewing Company, Gruene Hall or the Gruene Grove.
“I play music to connect with people,” says Alex, “so it feels good when people recognize me. It is always good to meet people that enjoy my music.”
Our city has always embraced our local music scene and they treat our musicians respectfully. Paula sums things up this way, and I think it applies to all of our local musicians: “It fills my heart to witness how much my husband is adored and the joy he brings to others. He has charted his own path and is authentically living his life’s mission, to make people happy.”
