Community is at the heart of New Braunfels. It’s a concept that makes our growing town so very special. We are blessed to have many wonderful organizations in New Braunfels that pour into so many individuals, groups, and special causes. Perhaps that is what makes the people of NBTX so friendly, warm, and loving? The science does tell us that when we do good for others, we are also boosting our physical and mental health in numerous ways.
So, my friends, let me introduce you to a group of local angels that help support our New Braunfels foster families and children: the New Braunfels Angels and their fearless leader, executive director Carrie Fitzpatrick, who is one of the sweetest, most down-to-earth people you will ever meet.
Annamarie: Thank you so much for being our feature this month as we recognize local heroes in our community. Tell me more about the New Braunfels Angels and how this organization provides support to local foster families?
Carrie: New Braunfels Angels provides support to local foster families with our two unique programs: “The Love Box” program and our “Dare to Dream” program. Statistically, more than 50% of foster homes close their doors after the first year because of a lack of support. leaving kids moving from home to home with an average of 7 moves over a two-year time period for youth in care. That is where we come in with the Love Box program. Our Love Box program focuses on supporting families that are currently fostering so that children in care have placement stability and a greater sense of normalcy while allowing foster families to continue their meaningful work of fostering. This looks different for each family. Sometimes it is outdoor games and snacks galore when the kids are home in summer, sometimes it is helping with tutoring or working with a kid who is interested in a particular sport, or other times it is helping with laundry and dinner for a overwhelmed mom that needs to get kids back and forth to therapy and visitation. Lots of times it is babysitting so that parents can have a break and regroup. It is intentional giving, relationship building, and mentorship for every member of the family, whether that be parents, foster youth and adopted or biological children.
Our other program is our “Dare to Dream” program that works with youth who are aging out of care, with a focus on a 1-to-1 mentorship. As with many youth in care who have experienced trauma, they are one relationship away from make or break, which is why our mentorship is so critical. With 1 in 5 foster kids becoming homeless the day they age out of the foster care system, homelessness makes them targets for human trafficking, substance abuse and worse. Our “Dare to Dream” program provides a path and a plan to aging-out youth so that they can successfully transition out of care. A young person is matched with a mentor who meets both their practical and emotional needs. The mentor guides their mentees through tailored developmental milestones. The youth are asked what THEIR hopes, dreams and goals are, and the program is tailored to fit each youth individually. We have seen kids in “Dare to Dream” graduating high school, pursuing a college education and moving into their first home independently, statistics that were rarely achieved before the program.
Annamarie: How did you personally become involved with this organization, Carrie?
Carrie: In the early years of my social work career (nearly 20 years ago) I worked in a group home for youth in care and saw firsthand the impact that abuse and trauma had on life outcomes for foster youth. I had it on my heart for years to work with the foster youth population, however through moves and raising littles I didn’t have the opportunity to pursue what was in my heart. That is, until I moved to New Braunfels and met Marissa VanBibber in 2018. She founded New Braunfels Angels, and after meeting her, my path became clear. I attended the very first fundraiser New Braunfels Angels had to launch the chapter and shortly after became a member of the board of directors. I had it on my heart to serve in a larger capacity, and when the organization was able to make their first hire in the early months of 2020 I left a career in the medical social work field and jumped into the executive director role amidst a global pandemic. The last two-and-a-half years have been a wildly challenging time, but we have weathered the storm and are so grateful for the families we get to work with. In September, we will be celebrating 5 years working with this community!
Annamarie: What is one of your favorite stories from working with this organization?
Carrie: Hands down my favorite story is truly about seeing our youth soar! One of the teens in our program was showing an interest in flying and an aeronautical career. We had an amazing mentor on our waiting list who happens to be a pilot, and we were able to match the youth and that mentor. The mentor made arrangements with the foster parents and was able to take the youth out flying in his plane! It was so meaningful to the youth to have someone really listen to what he wanted and his goals and to see a mentor orchestrate such an experience for him that has truly changed the trajectory of his life. It truly takes the human connection with a heart for helping to say YOU are heard, YOU are seen, YOU matter. No fancy degrees or superhero powers needed (planes optional).
Annamarie: What additional support do you feel New Braunfels Angels needs to further the mission of your work?
Carrie: The biggest support that we could receive to further the mission of New Braunfels Angels and our local foster care community is just taking some time to hear about foster care and understand how each and everyone can lend a hand to countering this crisis. We know that everyone may not be called to jump all in and foster, but we truly believe that everyone can do something. Volunteer your time to support a fostering family or youth (the commitment is 1-2 days a month), donate to an event or on a monthly basis so we can continue to serving the growing number of kids in need, join our board or a committee to lend your professional experience where we need it (legal, HR and marketing are always huge needs with non-profits) or just follow us on social media and share with your following to spread the word about what we do.
Annamarie: How can our readers get involved with supporting the New Braunfels Angels?
Carrie: You can find out more about our programs on our website at www.NewBraunfelsAngels.org of follow us on Instagram and Facebook to keep in touch with current events and needs.
Annamarie: Thank you, Carrie! I am excited to get our readers plugged into your organization and continue the mission of the New Braunfels Angels.
There you have it, ladies and gentlemen. Local angels that continue to touch the lives of our foster families to ensure they have the support they need at home, school, and in life. Be sure to follow them on their social accounts to learn about so many wonderful fundraising events and opportunities to get involved! Remember, it takes a village. If we all do our part, we can ensure ALL children in New Braunfels are successful. Let’s continue to make New Braunfels great.
Peace, happiness, and good health,
Annamarie
Contact Info for New Braunfels Angels
Website: www.newbraunfelsangels.org
Email: info@newbraunfelsangels.org
Phone: 830-730-8850
Mailing address is 244 FM 306 #120, New Braunfels, TX 78130
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.