June Spotlight

June has just arrived in the City of New Braunfels, and for many of us, this month marks the start of countless summer activities filled with family, friends and fun. With sunny skies and mildly simmering temperatures, it makes sense that June is also the month dedicated to dads. Dressed in white sneakers, jean shorts, and a souvenir t-shirt, the dads of New Braunfels are ready to spend time in their yard, near a grill, with a cold one in hand. Help a dad out and clutter up that beer fridge even more with a beer that is as cool as it is cold. Alright, alright, alright, let’s get to the point and crack into the craze that is McConauhaze IPA from Twisted X Brewery.
Twisted X is an excellent small-batch brewery located just down the road in Dripping Springs. Since 2011, Twisted X has produced summertime and seasonal staples such as their Pitmaster Pilsner, Gulf Kolsch Blonde, and now the wildly popular and delicious McConauhaze Hazy IPA. This hazy brew has been an increasingly popular style for craft brewers across the world and can also be found under the name of Hazy, Juicy, East Coast, or unfiltered IPA. However, despite different monikers, they all have similarities in the way that they look and taste.
A hazy IPA is known for being a big, fruity, zesty beer that is full bodied and refreshing, with an unmistakable cloudy appearance. Twisted X nails the Hazy IPA style by delivering impressive and diverse fruity flavors by blending Citra and Galaxy hops. This marriage produces refreshing tropical flavors with a stone solid foundation, leading to an easy and delightful finish. Twisted X’s McConauhaze is well-balanced and offers unique flavors that pair well with any Texas cuisine. Whether it be hearty Texas style barbeque or something fresh and green from the garden, McConauhaze’s flavor profile and rich texture adds the missing element to complete the dish. However, this big Texas brew is certainly versatile and stands on its own as the perfect patio pounder while grillin’ and chillin’.
Make a pit stop in Gruene for a custom six-pack and try McConauhaze and other offerings from our friends at Twisted X and other legendary Texas breweries this summer.
Prost!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.