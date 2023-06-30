July is here New Braunfels and ready or not it’s going to be a hot one! With the kiddos off from school we are in the middle of summer vacations, family gatherings and just a good fun time filled with laughter and memories to last a lifetime.
4th of July is among us and what better way to celebrate the holiday than with a cold beer! For this July Spotlight we teamed up with Krause’s to give you the best in beer tastings and pairings. Sit back, relax, and enjoy!
Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, Brave Hearts.
Happy Fourth of July New Braunfels!
Schneider Weisse Aventinus
History : Bavaria’s oldest wheat “Doppelbock," brewed since 1907 and rated one of the best Weizenbocks in the world. German-style Weizenbocks are wheat versions of bocks. This creative blend of solid body and sweet malts makes for a unique and indulgent treat.
Pairing: Steak or wild game such as venison and boar. Perfectly paired with Krause's Schweinshaxe.
Notes: Golden malts and dark fruits such as plum and raisin.
Stiegl Lager
History: Salzburg's "Liquid Gold." This lager has a richer malt flavor relative to most lagers and is a perfect thirst quencher for summer.
Pairing : Perfect with Schnitzel, fried chicken, pizza and burgers. Krause's Wiener Schnitzel w/ extra Lemon Caper Gravy
Notes: Sweet start followed with a clean and crisp finish. This is a fine German Lager that cleanses the palette with every sip.
Austin Beerworks Megaflora DIPA
History : Austin Beerworks's Megaflora is "hoppening" with a vibrant bouquet. ABW (Austin Beerworks) is a Texas-based brewery focused in quality of life and yes, beer.
Pairing: This DIPA requires foods that can hold their own such as ribs or pork chops. Strong cheeses such as blues and sharp cheddars pair nicely too. Krause's kartoffeln and bier cheese with sausage.
Notes : Exceptionally hopped with Sabro, El Dorado, Galaxy, Azacca, and Citra.
Reissdorf Kolsch
History: A true German Kölsch. Top fermentation with several weeks of cold maturation. Kölschs are frequently lighter than pilsners in color and this one is no exception.
Pairing : Bratwursts, light cheeses and fruits. Krause’s Reuben
Notes: Expect the freshest from Reissdorf Kölsch with its Bavarian based water. An all day session beer for long days under the Texas heat - straight from Germany - PROST!
