Since 1964, the New Braunfels Conservation Society has been working to preserve the history of New Braunfels by saving brick, mortar, timber and then some.
The emphasis on “saving” is a lesson learned from previous residents – who let nothing go to waste. It is why there are four walls made with four different materials in the room of one historic property in New Braunfels. It could explain, too, how the shutters on one old house miraculously showed up years later on a house next door, as if they had been there all along.
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, New Braunfels was already way ahead on the “repurposing” trend.
“We have so many people who are new to New Braunfels and have really expressed a lot of interest in the history of the area,” said Martha Rehler, executive director of the New Braunfels Conservation Society. “And we are still finding hidden treasures in these historic homes that are an important
part of history and also show the ingenuity of descendants of New Braunfels.”
During the most recent Conservation Society Historic Home Tour on April 22, seven historic properties were featured during the event that serves as a fundraiser for preserving the properties and promoting the history and heritage of New Braunfels. The tour provides a portal to the history of New Braunfels via square nails, limestone and fachwerk.
Justin and Angela Hood
690 W. Mill Street
One feels a vague sense of familiarity when stepping into the 1920s Craftsman home of Justin and Angela Hood. The exposed shiplap on the walls, original wood built-ins, and ornate metal floor grates that reveal a furnace and basement below have all been kept intact.
But beyond the familiarity of the nostalgic front porch of the Craftsman also lies a sense of excitement. The home is filled with surprises around every corner.
This is not your Grandma’s house.
The living room is anchored by a massive stained glass piece featuring a peacock in rich jewel tones that Angela procured several years ago from a private seller. Two smaller accompanying pieces hang in the windows of the dining area.
Both Angela, the CEO/Founder of tech firm This Way Global, Inc. and Justin work from home. They designed creative, unique and artistic home offices within the Craftsman.
An area off of the dining area serves as one of two office areas. A feature piece in the room is the large semi-circle desk fashioned out of sheet metal. Angela had the desk designed and built for Justin, who is a retired lieutenant colonel of the U.S. Marine Corps who flew F-18s. Complete with rivets, the desk was fabricated to resemble the fuselage of a military plane.
The stairs were actually repositioned, and the stair landing serves as a second office space. Several mirrors, fashioned out of recycled airplane engine parts, adorn the wall at the landing to give the illusion of a larger space.
Also unique to the room is an antique train desk which, in its heyday, was used by the train porter to issue train tickets. Dark blue and green wallpaper featuring peacock feathers continues the theme from the stained glass windows into the dining room. The kitchen transitions into lighter colors in shades of greys and light blues.
An added bonus to the house is the pantry that runs the full length of the dining room. The hidden passageway transitions into the laundry area before wrapping around into the master bath/bedroom area.
In the master bath, Angela designed a full art deco bath, using gold and white wallpaper and repurposing a wooden headboard for a wall centerpiece and outfitting it with towel hooks. Angela and family members installed the small mosaic tiles themselves and created their own pattern with the black, gray and silver tiles.
The showstopper is the art deco mural of a 1920s Flapper girl that adorns one wall of the large shower.
Angela and Justin lived in Newmarket, England, for several years while Angela attended the University of Cambridge doing research and development for their current company. They pay homage to their English ties throughout the home. Two United Kingdom flag-upholstered chairs sit near the dining area, and a painting of the racetrack in Newmarket adorns the wall in the living area.
Creative landscaping adds finishes to the home by way of succulents planted in water buckets salvaged from an old water plant conveyor belt.
901 Former Penshorn Home
Mill Street
The white folk Victorian home that sits at 705 W. Mill St. was built by Albert and Louise Penshorn in 1901 and was rumored to be one of the first houses on Mill Street to have electricity. It still boasted its original roof when the current homeowners bought it from the Penshorn family in 2015. While the roof has since been replaced and the house went through a year and a half of restorations, much of the original elements remain. Visitors will be not be disappointed to find the original longleaf pine floors, transom windows, original front door and interior doors, beadboard and crown molding.
The intricate rosette corner pieces in the original molding were painstakingly milled and duplicated for the extension at the back of the house.
Two of the upper kitchen cabinets with glass inserts were repurposed in the bathrooms. Visitors will also enjoy the eclectic interior design of the home that piano ivories hung vertically on a large wall alongside the salvaged pieces from an old organ from a Catholic church and family portraits. An added touch is the black and white Heritage Rose wallpaper from the Simply Farmhouse Collection by Joanna Gaines, which gives a nod to the traditional folk Victorian essence of the home.
Albert Penshorn was a blacksmith in the area, and in true blacksmith fashion, he placed a horseshoe underneath the house. It was discovered by the current owners when the house was undergoing restoration. What makes this home truly unique is the painstaking attention to detail when restoring it to its 1901 glory, including the removal of the 1980s green linoleum flooring.
German Sunday House
528 W. Mill Street
Also on Mill Street is a restored German Sunday House, owned by Marvin and Ann Giambernardi. The Sunday House includes two front doors and two sections throughout the house to reflect the original usage of the house. Many homeowners in that time were farmers. They would come into town on Saturday, stay at the house and go to church on Sunday. They would rent out the other half of the house.
The front portion of the home includes the original windows, wood floors and trim. In addition, portions of the exposed adobe brick fachwerk walls were kept exposed. Marvin, a retired electrician, likes to point out a small hook in the ceiling of the 1860s home, which he believes was used to hoist a candle up and down for light in the small house. Ann painstakingly added a three-color stencil border around the top perimeter of the wall in the living and bedroom areas. She noted that the stencil was only approximately 2-feet wide.
“It took three passes and each color took a couple of days to dry,” she explained.
The intricate chandelier above the dining table was a find that came from a late 1800s Protestant church in New Hampshire.
“We took a lot of pictures and then took it apart so we could get it on the plane,” Ann said. “Then we reassembled it once we got here.”
The Giambernardis expanded onto the back of house to add a full kitchen, living area, bedroom and enclosed porch. The house is filled with Ann’s collections as well as antiques such as the triple pie safe, a rare find from Indiana.
A wooden storefront counter doubles as a kitchen island. The Giambernardis had the kitchen cabinets custom built, but in the design of the era. Several collections adorn the home, including cross stitch designs, doll furniture, quilts, and a display of antique piggy banks that line the top of the entryway leading into the closed-in porch.
Log Cabin
502 W. Mill Street
When Marvin and Ann bought what they thought was a fachwerk house next door to the Sunday House, they were in for a big surprise.
The house had walls of paneling which covered plaster. It wasn’t until Marvin began demolition in the small bathroom that he noticed something. He was curious when he couldn’t find a stud in the wall as he was reworking the wiring in the bathroom. He took off the paneling, and cut a hole in the wall.
“You could see logs behind the holes in the plaster,” Marvin explained.
He had to sit down on the edge of the tub, and called for Ann to come take a look. After they realized what they had found, they quickly began to tear away at the walls. They discovered that the unassuming house was actually a log cabin, built between 1845 and 1848, with cypress logs from the nearby creek. After taking down the acoustical tiles in the ceiling, they discovered the original log beams of the home. The rest, as they say, is history.
They pulled up carpet and two layers of linoleum to reveal the original longleaf pine floors.
Marvin and Ann took great care to preserve the home’s nods to the past. Marvin removed the knob-and-tube wiring, but left the strange-patterned burn marks on the ceiling where the wiring became too hot next to the wood.
They still keep a sample of the plaster on a table in the front room of the house, along, with photos, to give visitors a sense of how the log cabin remained “hidden” for so many years.
The Giambernardis also built a guest house on their property that was designed in the era of the other two houses.
Tolle-Hampe House
388 Comal Ave.
The Tolle-Hampe House once served as the home of pharmacist August Tolle and now serves as the office space to the home’s owner Carola Davis, and to Dibello Architects. The house was built in the early 1880s. Visitors will enjoy viewing the finds from the garage and the house, now on display, that include an old pine icebox and an 1899 wedding registry receipt from Henne Hardware for Alfred Tolle (August’s son) and Emma Hampe. The receipt includes a stove for the price of $18.
Wagenfuehr’s Buckhorn Barbershop and Museum
521 W. San Antonio St.
The Wagenfuehrs were among New Braunfels’ earliest settlers in 1845, according to the New Braunfels Conservation Society. All the men in the family were barbers. Today, the Wagenfuehr Buckhorn Barbershop and Museum still operates as a working barbershop. It also still houses the unusual collections of Fred Wagenfuehr.
Just some of the artifacts include a three-foot-long ball of string collected over 11 years and weighing 125 pounds; model ships; tin toys and antique barber items.
The Franci Wagge Circus is a miniature model circus. Fred hand painted and carved all the pieces himself, according to the New Braunfels Conservation Society.
Gerlich-Wagenfuehr Bed and Breakfast
505 W. San Antonio St.
The Gerlich-Wagenfuehr family home next door to the barbershop was home to Richard Gerlich, a wagon-frame maker and gunsmith, and the home is now a bed and breakfast operated by the New Braunfels Conservation Society. Gerlich built the house in 1883 and built his house next to the shop. He sold the house and the shop to Oscar Wagenfuehr in 1943, according to the New Braunfels Conservation Society.
Lindheimer Haus
491 Comal Ave.
Ferdinand Lindheimer was a teacher and botanist. He was known as the Father of Texas Botany. He also was the first editor of the Die Neu Braunfels Zeitung. The house (1845) built in “saltbox” style, features a roof that slopes lower in the back of the house than it does in the front. It was the first restoration project of the New Braunfels Conservation Society.
The Conservation Society was founded in 1964 to save the Ferdinand Lindheimer house. Since that time, the society has grown to include more than 20 historic properties in its mission to preserve and promote the history and heritage of New Braunfels. Many of the historic structures are located at New Braunfels Conservation Plaza at 1300 Church Hill Drive. Donations to the New Braunfels Conservation Society go to helping preserve the historic properties and promote the history and heritage of New Braunfels.
