There’s nothing quite like a seafood boil to transport you straight into the heart of summer. When it comes to a classic boil, us Texans have one thing on our minds, and that is to go cray-cray for crawfish. Those little crustaceans pack quite a punch when it comes to flavor and make for a finger-lickin’ feast. But hold on to your bibs, because even when the temperature rises and crawfish season bids us adieu, you can keep the backyard boil festivities alive with a whole ocean of possibilities! While a boil may seem intimidating, this one-pot meal involves minimal prep and a stunning memorable display.
Now, let’s imagine this scene: you gather around an outdoor table, the warm breeze caressing your face as you soak in the sights and sounds of nature. Your senses are on high alert as the tantalizing aroma of the sea mingles with an enticing array of herbs and spices. The air is thick with anticipation as steam billows from the pot, revealing a treasure trove of freshly boiled snow crab, succulent shrimp, and even lobster. Can you taste it yet?
But wait, before we delve into this mouthwatering journey, let’s make sure we have all the right gear for this seafood extravaganza. If, by some stroke of luck, you’re the proud owner of a turkey fryer with a capacious pot, consider yourselves blessed by the seafood gods! That trusty fryer can do double duty and become your go-to boiling pot. Oh, and don’t forget the essentials: find yourself an extra-large colander to handle these bountiful delights and a large ice chest handy. Now, before we get carried away, let me remind you to spare a thought for your propane levels. No one wants to fizzle out in the midst of culinary greatness!
As you embark on a seafood selection adventure, remember, quality is king. Seek out snow crab, lobster, and shrimp that are fresh, plump, and full of flavor. Size matters when it comes to snow crabs, so take a minute to consider the number of hungry souls you’ll be feeding. And keep a keen eye out for any pesky cracks or damage on the shells and claws of your chosen crabs. For a taste sensation that’s truly unbeatable, opt for shellfish that has been freshly caught from the icy, cold waters and frozen at the peak of freshness. Oh, and don’t forget to thaw and rinse all your shellfish before the boiling commences.
Ingredients
• 1 bay leaf
• 1 onion, sliced
• 12 garlic cloves, smashed
• ¼ cup white vinegar
• ¼ cup Old Bay Seasoning
• 9 lemons
• 1.5 lb baby gold potatoes
• 8 ears of corn, shucked and halved
• 2 lb smoked sausage (pork)
• 3 lbs snow crab
• 4 lobster tails
• 2 lbs jumbo shrimp, de-viened shell on
1. Fill a boiling pot with water and add a bay leaf, onion, garlic cloves, 1/4c vinegar and Old Bay seasoning. Squeeze 6 large lemons into the water and boil.
2. Once the water has reached a rolling boil add the potatoes and boil for 5 mins.
3. Add corn and continue to boil for two minutes.
4. Add sausage and continue boil for two minutes.
5. Add lobster tails and crab legs continue to boil for 4 minutes. Finally, add the shrimp and boil for two minutes. The shrimp is done when it forms into a “C” and overcooked if it cooks into an “O.”
6. Strain the ingredients in an extra large colander.
7. Allow food to “soak” in a large cooler for 10 minutes. To present your crab boil, you can lay out a picnic tablecloth with a layer of wax paper and pour the contents of your pot right onto the table.
8. Squeeze three large lemons over the top of the boil and garnish with fresh parsley.
9. Serve with Creole butter (recipe below).
Creole Butter
• 6 cloves fresh garlic, pressed
• 3 tbsp Old Bay seasoning
• ½ c fresh parsley, chopped
• 1 c butter
• 3 lemons, squeezed
1. Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat.
2. Add in all remaining ingredients & stir.
3. Remove from heat & enjoy.
4. Chilled butter may be stored in an airtight container for up to 6 days.
So there you have it, my food-loving friends. Preparing a crab boil is a great way to bring people together for a fun outdoor meal. The stage is set, the ingredients are ready, and the tantalizing smells are swirling in the air. It’s time to feast like there’s no tomorrow and create unforgettable memories under the open sky. Bon appétit!
