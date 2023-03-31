In the music business, many jobs are done behind the scenes, away from the eyes of the public.
When an artist or band decides to tour, this is when most of the behind-the-scenes work takes place. The popularity of the artist dictates the size of their touring entourage. For example, when Taylor Swift tours this year, she will have more than 100 people in her group. Her stadium tour will require more than 50 truckloads of gear, 12 tour buses and several private jets. While few artists are touring at Taylor Swift’s level, even she started at the bottom, most likely in a van with everyone crammed in like sardines. Then the artist gets a tour bus, then another bus, then an 18-wheeler to haul the gear, then a private jet — and the days crammed in the little van are long forgotten.
The tour manager is the person in charge of keeping everyone in line and the tour running smoothly. Some tour managers jokingly refer to their job as herding cats.
This is the story of New Braunfels native Corey Dement, the tour manager for the Austin-based band Shane Smith & the Saints.
The band is currently enjoying a surge in popularity, thanks to their recent guest-starring role on “Yellowstone,” which is the top rated TV show in America right now.
The band just sold out their first headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. The band includes Shane Smith on vocals and guitar, Dustin Schaefer on guitar, Bennett Brown on fiddle, Chase Satterwhite on bass and Zach Stover on drums.
Tour manager Corey is a native of New Braunfels, born and raised here and a graduate of New Braunfels High School in the Class of 2009.
Corey tried a semester of college, but realized quickly that it just wasn’t for him.
“I wanted to get a degree in journalism,” he said. “But at that time in my life I was doing more of what I was supposed to do, rather than what I wanted to do. Now that I’m in my 30s, I wish more life lessons were taught in school.”
Corey has always possessed an entrepreneurial personality, starting his first business while still in high school.
“My grandfather loaned me the money to buy a hookah lounge,” Corey said, “and I paid him back in three months. I know people have definite opinions about smoking and I understand that, but at the time it was a safe haven for kids to hang out with each other. The timing was perfect because there wasn’t a lot for kids my age to do in town. Running it taught me so much about business and branding your merchandise.”
Playing drums was also one of Corey’s passions, and he played in a variety of local bands during and after he graduated from high school.
Though he loved playing drums, he didn’t have a lot of fun playing in bands. He also enjoyed going to concerts, but instead of watching the band, he would head straight to the merchandise booth.
“In high school, I worked at Huisache Grill and it is still my favorite job I’ve ever had in my life,” he said. “Susie Russell and Lark Hooper are incredible people, and I learned so much working there.”
Corey would use his paychecks to attend concerts on the weekends.
“I would always see the tour managers at the concerts and I thought, ‘Man what a cool job, that’s what I want to do,’” he said. “I thought you had to go to college or get some kind of degree to get that job.”
Corey sold the hookah lounge after three years and started working toward a job in the music business.
At the time, Nick Sisoian owned River Road Icehouse, and took the time to show Corey the ropes of the music business.
Corey worked there as a barback, bartender, merch seller and showrunner.
“Once you start working in the music business, you realize that it is a small world,” he said. “When you meet one person, they introduce you to someone else, and it goes from there.”
Corey’s sister married Allan Goodman, who played in a lot of different bands and introduced Corey to more musicians.
“After Allan passed away from cancer, I started producing benefit concerts called Goodfest, and donated the proceeds to local cancer patients,” Corey said. “I wish there were more people in this world like Allan Goodman. I never heard anyone have anything bad to say about him.”
Corey’s father was a coach and he grew up playing a lot of sports, but often felt burned out at the end of a long summer playing baseball.
His love of music slowly began to overshadow his love for sports.
Corey’s first major concert experience was seeing Rush at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater when he was 14 years old. Seeing Neil Peart, one of the greatest
drummers of all time, made a huge impression on Corey.
That night, something clicked, and he realized that music was where he wanted to be.
“When my classmates were going to keg parties or the prom,” he said, “I would drive to the Concrete Street Amphitheater in Corpus to see bands like Slipknot or Lamb of God. After the show I would drive back home and go to school the next morning.”
After high school, Corey got a job at the local Walmart Distribution Center. Though his parents always supported his endeavors, he was a very self-sufficient young man. The job offered good benefits, vacations and he earned personal time off, which came in handy when he started working with Shane.
Corey had worked with other acts like John Baumann, Turnpike Troubadours and Maren Morris in short increments, but Shane was the first act that gave him the opportunity for a full-time job.
“I remember the first time I saw his live show — I was blown away,” Corey said of Shane. “It was incredible.”
I have known Corey a long time, and I knew how passionate he was about working in the music business.
One day I was talking to Judy Hubbard, wife and manager of Ray Wylie Hubbard. She mentioned that she would soon be hiring a new tour manager for Ray.
When she asked if I knew of anyone that might be interested in the job, I instantly thought of Corey.
“When I told Judy I was looking for a full-time job,” Corey recalled, “she mentioned that Shane Smith was looking for a tour manager. Ray wasn’t touring enough to need someone full time and Judy was helping manage Shane at the time. She put us in touch, and we met at the Conway’s nightclub on New Year’s Eve here in New Braunfels. That night I just hung out and met everyone.”
A few weeks later, Corey worked a gig with Shane Smith in Lindale, Texas. He’s been with the band ever since.
“I remember when COVID hit and everything shut down, the first thing Shane said to me was that we had to keep everyone paid,” Corey said. “So as a joke, we sold shirts with the Corona logo … We thought it would only last a few weeks. We ended up being shut down for almost two years.”
Shane did Facebook “concerts” and Corey sold merchandise, and the group made it through.
“COVID was a terrible thing. but it was also inspiring in a way that forced everyone to be creative,” Corey said. “It caused everyone to stop and catch their breath. In the music business everything is moving 100 miles per hour all the time. I blinked and suddenly I’m 32 years old and have no idea where the time went.”
Corey is used to always thinking of the next step, the next gig, the next venue. He said that the pandemic taught him to live in the present.
On the road, Corey and the three-man crew wear many hats. There are detailed schedules and itineraries to maintain, loading gear, feeding everyone, doing the sound-check, meeting fans, setting up merchandise, collecting gig money, loading up after the show, then getting everyone to the hotel to get a few hours sleep before doing it all again the next day.
Life on the road can be grueling and it’s certainly not all fun and glamour like many people may think it is. Work days are often 16 hours or more, eating and sleeping are not guaranteed, and you never know what challenge is waiting for you the next day.
One harrowing experience for Corey happened on a desolate stretch of Texas highway near Lubbock. Corey has told the story hundreds of times, but I convinced him to tell it once more.
The band was on the way to Lubbock to play a show at Cook’s Garage. The bus was driving down a two-lane highway near Coleman, and everyone was in their bunks.
“All of a sudden I heard a noise,” Corey said. “it was three loud pops — then I smelled diesel fuel. Chase (the bass player) came running up the aisle and said there was a fire in the back.”
Corey yelled for the bus driver to pull over and ran to the back of the bus.
“All I saw was a mixture of white and black smoke,” he said.
The band and crew ran out of the bus, still in their t-shirts and underwear.
“Bennett, our fiddle player, ran back on the bus to get his fiddle, which was given to him by his mom before she passed away,” Corey said. “It all happened so fast. We lost everything — phones, laptops, wallets, clothes, cash from the last night’s merch sales, everything was lost.”
Corey said that everything felt like it was moving in slow motion. The nearest fire truck was 45 minutes away, and the crew stood on the side of the road watching the bus go up in flames.
“When the front windshield exploded, we then realized that the trailer might catch on fire too,” Corey said. “The wind was blowing hard, and before long the trailer caught on fire. All the instruments, the merchandise, the PA gear, everything burned.”
The band caught a ride into town and loaned an RV from a friend to make it to the Lubbock gig.
“Even though we were two hours late, the fans waited for us,” Corey said. “Ox Martin was the opening band that night and they loaned us all their instruments. Our manager had gotten us a bunch of clothes from Walmart but we still looked like bums. We were dressed in mismatched clothes and were covered in soot, but we made the gig.”
This type of dedication is what separates this band from the pack. You do whatever it takes to make the show happen.
The next night the band played in Oklahoma City, and opening act Josh Weathers loaned them instruments. The third show was in Kansas opening for Koe Wetzel, and he took care of everything. He gave Shane and his guys anything they needed. This is what Texas boys do. You help each other out anyway you can.
When they finally made it back to Austin where their cars were parked, they realized they had no car keys. They were all lost in the fire. The local locksmith made a lot of money that day.
“Shane has worked really hard to get where he is today,” Corey said. “Listen to the lyrics to his songs; he puts so much thought into his lyrics. He writes from life experiences or in metaphors of things he sees. That’s why he doesn’t release an album just to have new product out. He doesn’t record a song unless it is something he is willing to play live every night.”
Corey said that the band’s fans are like family. He feels fortunate to have worked for the band for so long.
“We have been able to manage the growth of the band in a good way,” Corey said. “Some bands that make it overnight can’t handle the fame part of it. With Shane, he definitely paid his dues, and now he is equipped to handle the popularity that is starting to happen.”
A huge boost to their career came in 2021, when Taylor Sheridan named an episode of his hugely-popular “Yellowstone” TV show after Shane’s hit song, “All I See Is You.”
The episode aired on Nov. 14, 2021, and Sheridan gives the band a shoutout during the show.
Due to this massive exposure, Shane’s visibility in the music world went through the roof. The band were watching the episode with a bunch of their fans on Virginia Beach and didn’t know that Sheridan was going to mention their name.
When he called out their name, the group of fans went crazy. Sheridan is a huge fan of the band’s music and hired them for a private party at his ranch in October of last year.
The “Yellowstone” connection continued when they got word that Taylor wanted to use them in an actual episode.
“We had been on a four-week tour with Whiskey Myers and were planning to fly back home after the last show,” Corey explained. “Then we were told to fly to Missoula, Montana, to film an episode for season 5 of ‘Yellowstone.’”
The ban filmed 16 hours every day for three days.
“When we pulled in, you instantly see the iconic log house and barn,” Corey said. “The scenery was so beautiful it almost looks fake.”
The scene they filmed was for John Dutton’s inauguration party hosted at the Yellowstone Ranch.
The band played three songs in the episode: “Fire in the Ocean,” “Dance the Night Away,” and “Alex.”
“We all had to sign non-disclosure agreements so that we wouldn’t talk about it until after the episode aired,” Corey said. “We got to meet the cast and crew and they were amazing. Rip’s dog was on the set and I got to feed him part of my fajita taco.”
Corey said he feels lucky to finally be able to do what he loves every day.
“I never thought I’d be able to work fulltime in the music business,” Corey said. “Then I never thought I would be with a band that had a tour bus. What’s happening with Shane is such a rare thing in this business. It is mindblowing to get to witness this, to see things starting to happen for him after all the years of hard work he put into it.”
Shane is extremely loyal to his band and crew, Corey said, and “once you earn his trust you have it.”
“We spend so much time together and we’ve been there for each other through good times and bad,” Corey said. “There have been deaths of family members, divorces, marriages, births, just everything that normal families deal with. We just deal with it on the road heading to a gig.”
Corey said that scoring the first headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheater is a major milestone for the band, and he’s proud of their success.
“You only get one shot at life, so you have to be happy,” he said. “Until I found what I wanted to do, I was pretty lost in my life. Now that I’m more focused on myself and what I want to do with my life, I’m so much happier. With life, you get out of it what you put into it.”
Wise words from a young man who was lucky enough to have a dream at an early age and work hard until he made it come true. You can keep up with Shane Smith & the Saints at ShaneSmithMusic.com.“
