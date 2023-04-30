If you're looking for a casual restaurant experience with an upscale menu, then look no further than Cody's. This unique establishment is sure to satisfy the most discerning of foodies. I had the pleasure of sitting down with co-owners Chef Jon Smartt and GM Cody Couch for a peek inside New Braunfels’ newest and hottest restaurant. “Were happy to be downtown, and for the future growth and to be part of it. It feels surreal that it has only been six months.” Cody expressed.
The warm and inviting atmosphere at Cody’s is one of the things that makes this restaurant so special. It is a place where you can come relax and be comfortable while enjoying some tantalizing food options from their menu. Jon and Cody ensure that customers are not rushed in and out of the establishment – instead they want guests to stay to truly enjoy their mealtime experience. Chef Jon attributes his passion for cooking to his experience at the original Cody’s Bistro in San Marcos while attending school at the University of Texas at Austin. The original Cody’s location is where he was able to learn more about “New American” cuisine techniques as well as expand his palate.
The staff at Cody's are accommodating and most importantly knowledgeable about what they serve, making sure guests have an enjoyable experience every time they visit. They take pride in giving guests an unforgettable dining experience.
Provocative dinner options meet a refreshingly creative wine and cocktail list that's sure to please. Cody's team at Cody's Restaurant Bar & Patio have crafted a completely unique cocktail menu for the adventurous palate. “The Cocktail menu is totally different than San Marcos if people want a change of pace.” From the "Dessert First" espresso martini to the unforgettable "Cody's Old Fashioned" blended with Brugal 1888 Rum and Rittenhouse Rye, you're sure to find a drink that hits the spot. Local and seasonal brews are also available to quench your thirst or experience the world of wines with Cody's exceptional collection of flavors.
Cody’s offers an intriguing “New American” cuisine which Chef Jon describes as “America’s melting pot of a lot of different styles and a lot of different cultures.” Diners can find inspiration from Japanese, French, Italian and Mexican fares. “New American cuisine kind of takes in all these different cultures and what they have to offer.”
Chef Jon fosters a culture of creative collaboration at Cody's by encouraging his staff to share their unique ideas and talents. He understands that the potential for culinary innovation lies within each team member and that everyone has something valuable to contribute. “I think the good thing about Cody’s is over the years we’ve allowed a lot of creativity and freedom with our employees, and they have helped build, kind of our style, if you will. We’ve developed a style that you don’t see a lot around here. It’s a huge resource that so many times goes untapped. You realize you can learn something from everybody on your staff, it could be a little thing, or it could be a lot of things.”
As a true food enthusiast, I can't help but rave about this place's ingenious approach to their menu. They're not afraid to take classic dishes and give them a modern twist by infusing them with flavors from all around the globe. Instead of serving up the same old, tired dishes, they take a bold leap and infuse each meal with innovative flavors inspired by all sorts of cuisines. Take their Atlantic Sea scallops (pictured), for example - they've managed to elevate this staple dish by incorporating unexpected ingredients like ponzu, candied pork belly, roasted avocados, roasted jalapenos, and finish it with a black garlic mayo resulting in a dish that’s both familiar and exotic all at once. Be sure not to overlook the mouthwatering selection of steaks that have undergone a unique and exclusive dry aging process in house. These cuts of meat are proudly sourced by Heartband-Beeman Ranch, a ranch nestled in Harwood, TX. Other highlights on the menu include yellowfin tuna and fried brie appetizer (pictured), kabocha squash risotto (pictured), and my personal favorite the A5 Wagyu Kagoshima filet. For the purists who savor the classics, fear not - the signature beef wellington remains untouched.
Experience a culinary adventure you won't want to miss! Indulge in the monthly chef's tasting menu featuring a variety of delectable dishes and live music from local artists at Cody's (www.codysssmtx.com). Superior service and elegant presentation contribute to an unforgettable dining experience that will leave you craving more. So what are you waiting for? Book your table and get ready to savor each and every bite. Bon Appetit!
